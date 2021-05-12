Four male candidates interviewed for India Women's head coach job

On Wednesday, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed four male candidates - W.V. Raman, Ramesh Powar, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Ajay Ratra - for the India Women’s head coach role.

Even though many experienced coaches applied for the job, the CAC only shortlisted eight applicants - four male and four female.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal (head of the CAC) and Sulakshana Naik (a former female cricketer and a member of the CAC) conducted these interviews. RP Singh, another member of the CAC, couldn’t take part in the process due to the sudden demise of his father.

The four female candidates - Suman Sharma, Mamatha Maben, Hemlata Kala, and Devika - will be interviewed on Thursday. The final decision about the head coach will be taken after meeting and evaluating all the contestants.

W.V. Raman looks to be the front-runner for the role of India Women’s head coach

W.V. Raman, who was the India Women’s head coach until March 2021, seems to be the front-runner for the job. Under his guidance, the Indian Women’s team prospered a great deal and even reached the finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

W.V. Raman’s contract as head coach expired in October 2020. However, he was asked to continue until the conclusion of the recent home series against South Africa.

The 55-year-old is a seasoned coach and has honed many domestic cricket teams in the past. He even had coaching stints with some of the IPL teams. With the 50-over World Cup just around the corner, many believe he should be given a longer run to prove his potential.

However, a few reports suggest that the India Women’s selection committee, headed by Neetu David, favors having a female head coach.

Ramesh Powar has also worked as the head coach of the India Women’s team in the past. But he had to quit on a controversial note after a fall-out with the senior players post the 2018 T20 World Cup.

The head coach will have to work with the India Women’s national team, Women’s India A, and Women’s India U-19 teams, the BCCI stated in its advertisement.