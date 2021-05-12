Father of former Indian cricketer RP Singh succumbs to COVID-19

Former cricketer RP Singh, who lost his father to COVID-19 on Wednesday (May 12), shared the news on Twitter.

RP Singh's former teammates Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, and Ankit Rajpoot immediately offered their condolences to him. Even Singh's rivals Herschelle Gibbs and Faisal Iqbal mourned the death of his father.

"It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa. ॐ नमः शिवाय," RP Singh tweeted.

It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa. ॐ नमः शिवाय — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 12, 2021

"Saddened by the demise of @rpsingh father. Heartfelt Condolences to you & your family brother. May his soul RIP, Om Shanti," Suresh Raina wrote in his tweet.

Saddened by the demise of @rpsingh father. Heartfelt Condolences to you & your family brother. May his soul RIP, Om Shanti🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 12, 2021

RP Singh had left IPL 2021 commentators' bio-bubble because of his father's illness

Last month, RP Singh was part of the Star Sports Hindi commentary panel for IPL 2021. But, on April 26, he informed the authorities about his decision to leave the bio-bubble after his father tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately the cricketer couldn't save his father despite his best efforts.

RP Singh was one of the top left-arm fast bowlers of his era. His brilliant performances helped the Indian cricket team capture the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa.

In IPL 2009, Singh's top-quality bowling powered the Deccan Chargers to their maiden IPL title. He was also awarded the prestigious Purple Cap award that season.

Apart from Deccan Chargers, the fast bowler also represented the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.