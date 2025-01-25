“Friends in the team keep reminding me about the stats”- Arshdeep Singh gives honest opinion on if he has 100 wickets milestone in his mind

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has shared his opinion on whether he keeps the milestones in his mind while playing on the field. Singh said that he tries to keep statistics away from his head, but his friends in the team keep mentioning him about his numbers every now and then.

Arshdeep became the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket during the previous match against England. He scalped his 97th wicket and overtook Yuzvendra Chahal on the all-time list.

Ahead of the second T20I against England in Chennai, Arshdeep spoke with the broadcasters, where he was asked about whether he thinks about his milestones when playing in the middle.

"I do look at it and try to not let it play with my mind but friends in the team are also there who keep reminding me about the stats. I just try to enjoy the present and enjoy when I'm on the field," Arshdeep Singh said.

Arshdeep has already his 98th wicket by dismissing England opener Phil Salt in the first over of the Chennai T20I. He needs only two more scalps to become the first Indian cricketer to complete 100 wickets in the shortest format of international cricket.

"Feels really nice when you have a partner like Bumrah at the other end" - Arshdeep Singh comments on Jasprit's absence

Jasprit Bumrah is not a part of India's squad for the ongoing T20I series against England due to injury. Arshdeep and Bumrah played a huge role in India's T20 World Cup triumph last year in West Indies.

When asked about how Bumrah's absence impacts him, Arshdeep said in the same interview:

"Feels really nice when you have a partner like Bumrah at the other end when he's giving nothing away to the batters and they come after me and give me wickets. Even when he's not there, what I've learnt from him is to keep things simple and let the batters make mistakes. I'm focusing on doing that."

In the absence of Bumrah, Hardik Pandya has shared the new ball with Arshdeep Singh in the T20I series against England so far. You can follow the live scorecard of the ongoing T20I match right here.

