"From being a 10-year-old boy who was sneaked into the North Stand, to having my statue unveiled, life has truly come full circle"- Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed gratitude after his statue was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (November 1). The statue (depicting him playing a straight lofted shot) was erected beside the Sachin Tendulkar stand in the stadium.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) organized the event on the eve of the 2023 World Cup match between 2011 finalists India and Sri Lanka.

Many fans visited the Wankhede Stadium to witness the event on Wednesday. Sachin also attended the event along with his family and took a lap around the ground to acknowledge the applause from the crowd.

The legendary cricketer took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and reflected on his journey from being a kid who attended a game at Wankhede Stadium to being immortalized at the venue with a statue. He wrote:

"This photo has a very special place in my heart. From being a 10-year-old boy who was sneaked into the North Stand with only 24 tickets for 25 eager fans, to having my statue unveiled at the iconic Wankhede, life has truly come full circle.

Reminiscing his journey and connection with the stadium, Sachin continued:

"I still remember our joyous chants, the camaraderie of that group, and the overwhelming support of the @northstandgang over the years. To think that I first stepped foot in Wankhede as a fan, then went on to be the ball boy in the '87 World Cup, lifted the 2011 World Cup, and played my last international game here – it is a journey words can't capture."

He concluded by saying:

"This statue isn't just mine. It is a dedication to every non-striker, my cricket heroes, every teammate, every colleague, who stood by my side, for without them, this journey wouldn’t have been possible.

"Wankhede, and cricket, you've been very kind. 🏏💙🇮🇳

Sachin Tendulkar hit 74 (118) in his final international innings at the Wankhede Stadium

Sachin bid farewell to his 24-year-old storied international career in 2013 after the Test match against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He scored 74 runs from 118 balls in India's first innings before off-spinner Narsingh Deonarine dismissed him.

Sachin Tendulkar did not get another chance to bat in the second innings as West Indies failed in the batting department, losing the match by an innings and 126 runs.