"From getting dropped to be India's Test captain" - Twiteratti react after BCCI appoints Rohit Sharma as all-format captain

Rohit Sharma, who took over the white-ball duties a couple of months ago, has been named as India's Test captain ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The spot was vacant after Virat Kohli relinquished the leadership duties after India's 1-2 defeat against South Africa earlier this year in January.

The All-India Selection Committee, headed by former cricketer Chetan Sharma, named Rohit as the captain on Saturday (February 19) while announcing the squad for the series against the Islanders. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed vice-captain.

Fans were certainly happy with Rohit's appointment as Test captain. They flooded social media platforms, congratulating the 34-year-old cricketer from Mumbai.

Here are the reactions:

The selection committee had a couple of names in KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant to ponder for the Test captaincy, but they settled for the experience of Rohit Sharma.

From struggling for a place in the red-ball format to being named as the captain, the talsimanic batter has come a long way.

The two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to start on March 4, will be Rohit's first assignment as the full-time Test captain.

Mohali will host the first Test while the second Test will take place in Bengaluru. It will be a part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

"Rohit Sharma was the clear choice of Test captain of Indian team" - Chetan Sharma

Chetan Sharma, chairman of the selection committee, confirmed that Rohit was a clear-cut choice to lead India in the game's truest format.

Addressing the press after announcing the squad, the former cricketer stated:

"Rohit Sharma the clear choice for captaincy in all three formats and we’ll build the leadership under him. Rohit is the No.1 cricketer of our country. He is absolutely fit and fine."

He added:

"Bumrah, KL Rahul, Pant to be groomed as future captains under Rohit Sharma."

So far, Rohit has scored 3047 runs in 43 Test matches at an average of 46.87, including eight centuries and 14 fifties.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar