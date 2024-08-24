From Virat Kohli's 40 lakh jersey to MS Dhoni's 13 lakh bat: Full list of cricketing items sold at KL Rahul's charity auction with prices

Team India's keeper-batter KL Rahul and his actress wife Athiya Shetty held a charity auction 'Cricket for a Cause' on Friday, August 23. A total of ₹1.93 crore was raised at the event.

The money collected from the auction will be used to provide quality education to hearing-impaired and intellectually disabled children.

Ace batter Virat Kohli's signed Team India jersey fetched big moolah, getting sold for a whopping ₹40 lakh. Kohli's signed batting gloves also went under the hammer and were sold for ₹28 lakh.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni's bat, which he used in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was purchased by a buyer for ₹13 lakh.

Team India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma's bat also attracted a lot of bids. It was acquired for ₹24 lakh, while his batting gloves attracted the highest bid of ₹7.50 lakh.

The other memorabilia sold at the 'Cricket for a Cause' auction include former India head coach and captain Rahul Dravid's bat (₹11 lakh), Jasprit Bumrah's Team India jersey (₹8 lakh), Ravichandran Ashwin's Test jersey (₹4.20 lakh), Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings jersey (CSK) (₹2.40 lakh), Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping gloves (₹3.80 lakh) and bat (₹7 lakh), and Shreyas Iyer's bat (₹2.80 lakh).

Apart from the Indian cricketers, several overseas players also donated their cricket goods for the auction. South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock's wicketkeeping gloves went for ₹1.10 lakh, whereas West Indian wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jersey was sold for ₹45,000.

KL Rahul's Test jersey signed by the Indian team went for ₹11 lakh at the auction

KL Rahul's Test jersey signed by his Team India teammates was purchased for ₹11 lakh by a buyer at the 'Cricket for a Cause' auction. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old's signed bat, which he used at the 2023 ODI World Cup, was sold for ₹7 lakh.

The cricket star's Team India helmet and signed batting gloves were acquired for ₹4.20 lakh and ₹1.60 lakh respectively. Speaking at the event, Rahul said (via TOI):

"The proceeds from this auction will go directly towards supporting the Vipla Foundation’s special school for hearing-impaired and intellectually disabled children, a cause that is incredibly close to my heart."

KL Rahul will be seen in action in the upcoming 17th edition of the Duleep Trophy, which will begin on September 5. He has been named in the the Team A squad for the first round of the red-ball tournament.

