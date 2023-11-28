Full list of Bangla Tigers players for Abu Dhabi T10 2023 ft. David Miller and Shakib Al Hasan

Bangla Tigers made their debut in the 2019 season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. They finished at the bottom of the standings last season with just two wins in seven games.

The Tigers had the lowest Net Run Rate (NRR) among the three other teams who won just two matches.

As a result, they have made some significant changes in the squad this year and have retained only four players. Shakib Al Hasan, who captained the side in six out of the seven games last year, has been retained.

Shakib has been replaced as the captain of the side by Benny Howell. The latter played six matches for the Tigers last season and picked up five wickets at an average of 21.60.

Rohan Mustafa, who captained the side in the last league-stage game in 2022, is also in the squad this year. Matheesha Pathirana is another player who has been retained. He picked up four wickets in three matches last season.

The Tigers have one of the most formidable squads on paper. They have ticked all the boxes that a team requires to win a fast-paced T10 tournament.

Batters like Chris Lynn, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen are a part of the team’s batting lineup. Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Sams, and Iftikhar Ahmed are the all-rounders who will represent the Tigers this season. All three of them have the potential to bowl the difficult overs and finish matches from any point.

Kusal Mendis, Robin Uthappa, Azam Khan, and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers in the squad. Reece Topley and Taskin Ahmed are the two-star pacers in the lineup. With names like these in the squad, the Tigers are likely to finish among the top four very easily.

Bangla Tigers squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Here is the Bangla Tigers complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Robin Uthappa (wk), Chris Lynn, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rassie van der Dussen, Amartya Kaul, Avishka Fernando, Haider Ali, Max Holden, Saim Ayub, Benny Howell (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Sams, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Abdul Ghaffar, Dominic Drakes, Matheesha Pathirana, Matiullah Khan, Reece Topley, Shannon Gabriel, Taskin Ahmed.