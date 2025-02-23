Full list of celebrities in attendance at IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai ft. Sonam Kapoor and Chiranjeevi

The much-anticipated clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan is underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Several well-known Indian personalities are in attendance to support the Men in Blue in this massive encounter.

Celebrities such as Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, are present at the stadium for the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan.

Further, Pushpa director Sukumar, along with his wife Thabitha Hamsini, daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi and son Sukranth were also spotted at the stadium, cheering for Rohit Sharma's side.

Actor and mega star Chiranjeevi is also present at the stadium to watch the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between the arch-rivals. British singer Jasmin Walia was also spotted enjoying the match from the stands.

Full list of celebrities in attendance at IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match:

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Sukumar, Chiranjeevi, Jasmin Walia.

Current and former Indian cricketers and captain Rohit Sharma's wife also in attendance at Dubai for India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Apart from a few big celebrities, several other Indian cricketers, who are not a part of the current team, are also present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to watch the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan.

The list includes ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is present to back the team after he was ruled out the 2025 Champions Trophy, failing to recover in time from his injury. Bumrah was seen alongside his wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a TV presenter.

Besides Bumrah, Indian cricketers Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma were also spotted in the stadium, along with former Indian cricketer and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 winner Shikhar Dhawan.

Further, a set of special guests were seen at the venue cheering for India. These are non other than captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter Samaira.

India and Pakistan last met in the Champions Trophy in 2017 where Pakistan beat the Men In Blue in the final to lift the trophy.

