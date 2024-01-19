Full list of Gulf Giants players for International League T20 2024 ft. Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Lynn

Defending champions Gulf Giants will start as favorites in International League T20 (ILT20) 2024, organized by the Emirates Cricket Board in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The second season of ILT20 will commence on January 19 and conclude on February 17.

A total of six teams will participate in a double round-robin format, where each team will play not less than 10 matches. The top four teams will progress to the playoffs. Gulf Giants will play the tournament opener against Sharjah Warriors on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

England batter James Vince will continue to lead the Gulf Giants after a successful season last year. The Giants defeated Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the final to win the first season. Australian Chris Lynn and West Indies power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer will be at the heart of the Giants batting structure.

Namibia national team captain Gerhard Erasmus will replace his teammate David Wiese in the Giants squad this year. Carlos Brathwaite, Rehan Ahmed, Karim Janat, and Ayan Afzal Khan retain their place as all-rounders.

England players Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith are the new additions, replacing their compatriots Ollie Pope and Tom Banton as the two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad. The bowling department looks same as the first edition.

While the likes of Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, and Sanchit Sharma were retained, Jamie Overton, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar and Zohaib Zubair are the recent inclusions.

Gulf Giants complete squad for International League T20 2024

Batters: James Vince (England), Chris Lynn (Australia), Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Usman Khan (UAE).

Bowlers: Chris Jordan (England), Dominic Drakes (West Indies), Jamie Overton (England), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Richard Gleeson (England), Sanchit Sharma (UAE), Saurabh Netravalkar (USA), Zohaib Zubair (UAE).

All-rounders: Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Karim Janat (Afghanistan), Rehan Ahmed (England).

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Smith (England), Jordan Cox (England).

