Full list of New York Strikers players for Abu Dhabi T10 2023 ft. Kieron Pollard and Mohammad Amir

New York Strikers made their debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 League last season and made an impact right away. They won six out of seven matches in the league stage and finished atop the points table.

They then defeated Morrisville Samp Army by four wickets in the Qualifier and entered the final. But they lost to Deccan Gladiators by 37 runs and finished as the runners-up.

For the upcoming edition, the Strikers have a strong squad, led by former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. Asif Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Niroshan Dickwella form a strong top order for the Strikers.

Kusal Perera, an explosive batter who can be a match-winner on his day, is also on their roster. Muhammad Waseem, meanwhile, has been a stalwart for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a lot will depend on him as well.

Sunil Narine, Odean Smith, and Chamika Karunaratne are quality all-rounders. Narine, of course, can also be used as an opening batter. Mohammed Amir will lead the pace attack for the Strikers. Akeal Hosein should be in the starting XI for his team because of his class as a left-arm spinner.

Hosein can also strike the ball a long distance. Ali Khan has played T20 cricket all around the world and has also done well for the United States of America (USA). CP Rizwan has led the UAE at the international level and his role is going to hold a lot of importance for the New York outfit.

New York Strikers squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Here is the New York Strikers complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Asif Ali, Lasith Croospulle, Mark Deyal, Niroshan Dickwella, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, CP Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Odean Smith, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Kieron Pollard, Muhammad Jawadullah, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Ali Khan, George Scrimshaw.