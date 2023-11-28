Full list of Northern Warriors players for Abu Dhabi T10 2023 ft. Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Matthews

The seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to kick off on November 28, 2023, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The tournament will culminate with the final scheduled for Saturday, December 9.

The Northern Warriors secured the championship in both the 2018 and 2021 editions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. In 2018, they emerged victorious in the finals against Pakhtoons, winning by a margin of 22 runs. Their success continued in the 2021 edition when they defeated Delhi Bulls to claim their second championship.

The two-time champions had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the league. With only two victories in seven matches, they finished in sixth position on the points table. Usman Khan was their top scorer, while Mohammad Irfan was their most successful bowler.

Heading into the upcoming season, Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to captain the side, supported by Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and New Zealand's James Neesham. The opening duties are likely to be shouldered by Hazratullah Zazai and Adam Hose, with Colin Munro, Angelo Matthews, and Rameez Shahzad fortifying the middle order.

The spin department is anticipated to be led by South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, complemented by a pace attack featuring Mohammad Hasnain, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Shamar Joseph.

With a blend of experienced batters and all-rounders, the Northern Warriors could be a formidable force in the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Northern Warriors squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), James Neesham, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Hasnain, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kennar Lewis, Adam Hose, Ziaur Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Rameez Shahzad, Kaunain Abbas, Shamar Joseph, Ankur Sangwan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Angelo Mathews, Jaden Carmichael, Sultan Ahmed