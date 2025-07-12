Full list of overseas batters with more than 1 hundred at Lord's ft. KL Rahul

Indian batter KL Rahul got to his 10th hundred on Day 3 of the third England versus India Test match at Lord's on Saturday, July 11. The Karnataka batter got to the landmark with a single off Jofra Archer in the 67th over of the innings. It was the 33-year-old's second hundred at the iconic venue.

The right-hander had made 129 in the first innings of the Lord's Test against England in 2021. The century also made him the second Indian batter after Dilip Vengsarkar to score more than one Test hundred at Lord's.

The former India captain made three Test hundreds at the hallowed venue in 1979, 1982 and 1986.

Here's the full list of overseas batters with more than one Test hundred at Lord's:

Dilip Vengsarkar (India) - 3 George Headley (West Indies) - 2 Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 2 Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 2 Bill Brown (Australia) - 2 Warren Bardsley (Australia) - 2 Martin Crowe (New Zealand) - 2 Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) - 2 Donald Bradman (Australia) - 2 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 2 Garfield Sobers (West Indies) - 2 Steve Smith (Australia) - 2 KL Rahul (India) - 2

The century at Lord's was also his fourth hundred in England. He made his first hundred at The Oval in 2018, when he scored 149 in the second innings. He made it to the honors board with a hundred at Lord's in 2021. He scored his third Test hundred in the first game of the ongoing series at Headingley, when he made 137 in the second innings.

India lose Rishabh Pant before lunch on Day 3 but cross 250-run mark in first innings

India started the day on 145/3 and had a good opening session of play on Day 3. The pairing of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant put on 103 runs to put England on the backfoot.

The duo negotiated an overdose of short pitched bowling from the England bowlers to make Ben Stokes think about newer ways to break the partnership. The 141-run stand was broken at the stroke of lunch when the southpaw was run out for 74 by the England captain.

Rahul was dismissed soon after getting to the landmark, caught by Harry Brook off Shoaib Bashir's bowling for 100. At the time of writing, India were 254/5 in the 68th over.

