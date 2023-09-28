Full list of players bought at SA20 auction

The SA20 auction 2024 took place yesterday (September 27), with six franchises completing their squads and filling up the vacant spots. The mini-auction took place in Johannesburg, with players from different parts of the world going under the hammer.

Interestingly, not a single Sri Lankan player earned a contract at the SA20 auction 2024. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dilshan Madushanka were pre-signed by Durban's Super Giants but the likes of Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananajaya and Nuwanindu Fernando did not get any bids.

The most expensive picks were Matthew Boast and Dayyan Galiem. Pretoria Capitals signed Boast for ₹69.36 lakh while Joburg Super Kings roped Galiem in at the same price.

Caribbean all-rounder Romario Shepherd was sold to the Super Kings for ₹36.85 lakh and JSK also signed Wayne Madsen for the same amount. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape team splurged ₹26 lakh for Bayers Swanepoel.

Team-wise list of players sold at SA20 Auction 2024 (All prices in Rand)

Here is the team-wise list of players sold at the auction.

Durban's Super Giants

Jason Smith - R 175,000

Bryce Parsons (Rookie)

Joburg Super Kings

Wayne Madsen - R 850,000

Dayyan Galiem - R 1.6 million

Romario Shepherd -R 850,000

Ronan Hermann (Rookie)

MI Cape Town

Chris Benjamin - R 175,000

Nealan van Heerden - R 175,000

Thomas Kaber - R 175,000

Connor Esterhuizen (Rookie)

Paarl Royals

John Turner - R 425,000

Lorcan Tucker - R 175,000

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Rookie)

Pretoria Capitals

Paul Stirling - R 425,000

Kyle Verreyne - R 175,000

Matthew Boast - R 1.6 million

Daryn Dupavillon - R 600,000

Steve Stolk (Rookie)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Caleb Seleka - R 175,000

Beyers Swanepoel - R 600,000

Andile Simelane (Rookie)

Wildcard signings of teams in SA20

All six teams also had the option of signing a wildcard pick ahead of SA20 2024. Here is the full list of wildcard signings:

MI Cape Town - Kieron Pollard

Durban's Super Giants - Nicholas Pooran

Joburg Super Kings - Imran Tahir

Paarl Royals - Fabian Allen

Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Craig Overton

Pretoria Capitals are yet to name their wildcard pick. Their wildcard pick in the inaugural season was all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.