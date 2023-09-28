Full list of players bought at SA20 auction

The SA20 auction 2024 took place yesterday (September 27), with six franchises completing their squads and filling up the vacant spots. The mini-auction took place in Johannesburg, with players from different parts of the world going under the hammer.
Interestingly, not a single Sri Lankan player earned a contract at the SA20 auction 2024. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dilshan Madushanka were pre-signed by Durban's Super Giants but the likes of Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananajaya and Nuwanindu Fernando did not get any bids.
The most expensive picks were Matthew Boast and Dayyan Galiem. Pretoria Capitals signed Boast for ₹69.36 lakh while Joburg Super Kings roped Galiem in at the same price.
Caribbean all-rounder Romario Shepherd was sold to the Super Kings for ₹36.85 lakh and JSK also signed Wayne Madsen for the same amount. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape team splurged ₹26 lakh for Bayers Swanepoel.
Team-wise list of players sold at SA20 Auction 2024 (All prices in Rand)
Here is the team-wise list of players sold at the auction.
Durban's Super Giants
Jason Smith - R 175,000
Bryce Parsons (Rookie)
Joburg Super Kings
Wayne Madsen - R 850,000
Dayyan Galiem - R 1.6 million
Romario Shepherd -R 850,000
Ronan Hermann (Rookie)
MI Cape Town
Chris Benjamin - R 175,000
Nealan van Heerden - R 175,000
Thomas Kaber - R 175,000
Connor Esterhuizen (Rookie)
Paarl Royals
John Turner - R 425,000
Lorcan Tucker - R 175,000
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Rookie)
Pretoria Capitals
Paul Stirling - R 425,000
Kyle Verreyne - R 175,000
Matthew Boast - R 1.6 million
Daryn Dupavillon - R 600,000
Steve Stolk (Rookie)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Caleb Seleka - R 175,000
Beyers Swanepoel - R 600,000
Andile Simelane (Rookie)
Wildcard signings of teams in SA20
All six teams also had the option of signing a wildcard pick ahead of SA20 2024. Here is the full list of wildcard signings:
MI Cape Town - Kieron Pollard
Durban's Super Giants - Nicholas Pooran
Joburg Super Kings - Imran Tahir
Paarl Royals - Fabian Allen
Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Craig Overton
Pretoria Capitals are yet to name their wildcard pick. Their wildcard pick in the inaugural season was all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.
