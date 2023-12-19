Full list of Premium Americans players for American Premier League 2023 ft. Gerhard Erasmus and Sheldon Cottrell

Premium Americans have a strong squad at their disposal for the American Premier League 2023 (APL 2023) to be held from December 19 to 31 at the Moosa Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Gerhard Erasmus is among the most prominent names in the Premium Americans squad. He has played a key role in helping Namibia make a name for themselves at the international level.

Recently, Erasmus guided Namibia to the T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

In 40 ODIs and 52 T20Is thus far, Erasmus has scored over 27,000 runs with three centuries and nine fifties. He has also picked up 55 wickets in international cricket with his handy off-breaks.

Dan Lawrence played 11 Test matches for England, where he scored 551 runs with four half-centuries. He can also roll over his arm and chip in with a couple of overs if needed.

Sheldon Cottrell has played T20 cricket all around the world and is expected to lead the bowling attack for the Americans in the tournament.

In two Tests, 38 ODIs, and 45 T20Is, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up 106 wickets, including one five-wicket haul, and three four-wicket hauls.

Amir Hamza Hotak has been in the Afghanistan domestic circuit over the last 11 years and has plenty of experience. In four Tests, 31 ODIs and 33 T20Is, the left-arm spinner has picked up 88 wickets with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

West Indian cricketer Navin Stewart is also one of the most experienced players, having played four first-class matches and 32 T20s in his career.

The team has also named UAE cricketers Matiullah Khan and Sabir Rao as their international reserves for the upcoming edition.

Premium Americans squad for American Premier League 2023

Squad: Dan Lawrence, Gerhard Erasmus, Amir Hamza Hotak, Kjorn Ottley, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Navin Stewart, Shubham Sheokand, Abheydar Singh, Marlon Richards, Karan Chandel, Badar Shabbir, Navanpreet Singh, Ahsan Baig, Gurbaksh Singh

International Reserves: Matiullah Khan, Sabir Rao

Local Reserves: Raj Patel, Aimal Jamal Khan, Ather Anis, Nehal Katadhond, Sahil Purohit

Management: Agha Tahir (Coach), Sadat Khan (Manager)

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.