The Minor League Cricket (MLC) 2024 began on August 30 and will continue to run till October 6, 2024. A total of 25 teams will be participating in the competition across four divisions, namely Central, Southern, Eastern, and Western.

San Diego Surf Riders had a disappointing season in the 2023 edition of the Minor League Cricket. They finished at the foot of the points table, having lost seven and won three games out of 10.

New Zealand's first-class cricketer Greg Hay was the top scorer for the San Diego Surf Riders, having scored 181 runs in 10 games. Gayan Fernando was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 25 scalps in 10 games, averaging 8.84 and an impressive economy of six.

Jaideep Reddy, who was a part of the 2023 squad of the San Diego Surf Riders, will captain the side in the upcoming season. He was retained along with batter Chad Breetzke.

Umar Akmal, the former Pakistan middle-order batter, was the wild card signed during the draft along with Gayan Fernando, the domestic wild card draft pick. Javed Zadran, Devam Shrivastava, and Skanda Sharma were the youth picks while Ajay Sharma, Saurabh Nalavade, Pratik Desai, Abhinay Reddy, Ayush Khandelwal, and Kunj Bhagat were some of the local talents signed during the draft.

Dilpreet Billing, Saqib Saleem, and Abheyender Singh were the draft picks. The Canadian duo of Nikhil Dutta and Ruvindu Gunasekara were acquired as the free agents. Nikhil, the bowling all-rounder, has represented the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada while Ruvindu, the top-order batter, has played for the Montreal Tigers.

San Diego Surf Riders will take on Golden State Grizzlies in their first match of the MLC 2024 at Woodley Park in Washington D.C. on Friday, September 6.

San Diego Surf Riders squad for MLC 2024

Here is the San Diego Surf Riders' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of MLC 2024:

Jaideep Reddy (C), Umar Akmal, Nikhil Dutta, Chad Breetzke, Gayan Fernando, Devam Shrivastava, Abhinay Reddy Vanipally, Pratik Desai, Abheyender Singh, Dilpreet Billing, Saqib Saleem, Ajay Sharma, Kunj Bhagat, Saurabh Nalavade, Ayush Khandelwal, Javed Zadran, Skanda Sharma.

