Full list of The Chennai Braves players for Abu Dhabi T10 2023 ft. Charith Asalanka and Jason Roy

Chennai Braves made their debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. They won just two out of seven games last season and finished in the second-last position on the points table.

Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka has replaced Sikandar Raza as the skipper of the side for this season. Raza didn’t have a great outing last season and could score only 30 runs in six outings. He is one of the five players who have been retained by the franchise for this season.

Jason Roy, who played for Deccan Gladiators last season, has been roped in and might open the innings with Vriitya Aravind. Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa might get slotted in the middle order. Stephen Eskinazi, the English middle-order batter, will be responsible for doing the power-hitting.

Kobe Herft has retained his place in the team despite playing only a couple of matches last season. Wicketkeeper-batter Kai Smith, who has played two Under-19 World Cups for the UAE, will make his maiden appearance in the T10 League.

The experienced Imran Tahir is also a part of the Braves this season. He recently led Guyana Amazon Warriors to the title in the Caribbean Premier League. Aayan Afzal Khan is another spinner in the squad and played for Delhi Bulls last season.

Hasan Ali will lead the pace attack of the team. Caribbean pacer Obed McCoy might be Hasan’s partner in the starting XI. Richard Ngarava, Samuel Cook, and Junaid Siddique are the three other pacers in the team.

Siddique played for Northern Warriors last season and took four wickets in six innings. Cook is the only bowler in the squad who has been retained by the Braves.

Chennai Braves squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Here is the Chennai Braves complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka (c), George Munsey, Jason Roy, Kobe Herft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aayan Khan, Hasan Ali, Sikandar Raza, Kai Smith (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Imran Tahir, Junaid Siddique, Obed McCoy, Richard Ngarava, Samuel Cook