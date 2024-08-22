Full list of Trinbago Knight Riders players for Women's CPL 2024 ft. Jemimah Rodrigues & Meg Lanning

The third edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will run from August 21 to 29, 2024. The league will feature three teams: Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The top two teams in the points table will advance to the final. All seven T20 matches, including the final, will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad.

Trinbago Knight Riders won the first season of the WCPL in 2022. However, they had a disappointing run in the 2023 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table with three losses in four games.

Despite the challenges, the team remains determined to reclaim their dominance, especially under the leadership of Deandra Dottin, who was their top-scorer in the previous season with 107 runs and one wicket in two innings. Marie Kelly also delivered with the ball, taking six wickets in four games.

Heading into the new season, the Knight Riders have retained a strong core of players, including Kycia Knight, Shamilia Connell, Kyshona Knight, Zaida James, Anisa Mohammed, Shunelle Shaw, and Samara Ramnath.

Dottin will lead Trinbago Knight Riders in the upcoming season as well. The squad has also been bolstered by the addition of Chedean Nation, Jahzara Claxton, and Jannillea Glasgow, who previously played for the Barbados Royals. These new signings will bring fresh perspectives and experience that could prove vital for the Knight Riders as the tournament progresses.

The international lineup for the Knight Riders is particularly exciting, with the inclusion of former Australian captain Meg Lanning and all-rounder Jess Jonassen, both of whom bring a wealth of experience and success at the highest level.

Additionally, the Indian duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey adds further strength to the squad, offering a blend of youthful energy and seasoned skill.

On Friday, August 23, 2024, the Trinbago Knight Riders Women will lock horns with Barbados Royals Women in the second game of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024.

Trinbago Knight Riders squad for Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024

Here is the Trinbago Knight Riders' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024:

Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Shamilia Connell, Kyshona Knight, Jahzara Claxton, Zaida James, Jannillea Glasgow, Anisa Mohammed, Shunelle Shaw, Samara Ramnath, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey

