Full schedule for Indian women's tour of Australia announced

Cricket Australia has released the complete schedule for the Indian women's team's upcoming tour of Australia. The series marks the first time the two teams will meet since the record-breaking T20 World Cup final at the MCG last year.

The tour will feature a three-match ODI series, starting from September 19 in Sydney, a historic pink-ball Test in Perth from September 30 to October 3 and a three-match T20I series from October 7.

The pink-ball Test will be the first between the two teams in fifteen years and will be played in a quintessential four-day format. This will be the pace-friendly WACA's 4th women's Test and the first since the 2017-2018 men's Ashes.

The white-ball rubbers will be hosted by North Sydney Oval and Junction Oval in Melbourne. While the ODI leg is quite important considering both team's preparation for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand, the Test match has the potential to plunge Indian cricket to newer heights and thus carries equal importance.

Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 20, 2021

The previous Test between the two teams came in 2006 when Australian legend Karen Rolton led her team to a huge win. Two of India's players in that game, Test skipper Mithali Raj and bowling superstar Jhulan Goswami, are likely to feature in this match as well.

Full schedule for Indian women's tour of Australia

Indian women's team

First ODI - September 19: Australia vs India, North Sydney Oval

Second ODI - September 22: Australia vs India, Junction Oval

Third ODI - September 24: Australia vs India, Junction Oval

Only Test - September 30 - October 3 (D/N): Australia vs India, WACA

First T20I - October 7: Australia vs India, North Sydney Oval

Second T20I - October 9: Australia vs India, North Sydney Oval

Third T20I - October 11: Australia vs India, North Sydney Oval

Here's the full schedule for the #AUSvIND Commonwealth Bank Women's series. pic.twitter.com/S2kSFMzhAO — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 20, 2021