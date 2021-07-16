"Fully fit Hardik Pandya can be a tremendous asset for the team" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has tipped ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya to be India's X-factor in white-ball cricket after MS Dhoni.

Pandya has grown leaps and bounds ever since he made his appearance in international cricket. Sivaramakrishnan believes a fully-fit Hardik Pandya will be an asset for the Men in Blue.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said:

"The moment he starts bowling after regaining full fitness, I think Hardik will be the key for India," Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said. "After a long time, we’ve got a seam-bowling all-rounder who balances the side. We don’t have fast bowlers who can bat well.

He added:

"Even at the Test level, our fast bowlers are not big-time contributors with the bat but Hardik can do that. And he can get runs in lightning quick time. He can destroy the opposition. If Hardik is fully fit, he becomes a tremendous asset to the team."

Ever since Hardik Pandya underwent back surgery, he has not bowled consistently. The all-rounder from Baroda has maintained he will only resume bowling after regaining full-fitness with big tournaments lined-up back-to-back.

With India playing their last limited-overs series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, Hardik is expected to bowl a lot more, which will be key for the Asian Giants, believes Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

Hardik Pandya can be an extremely dangerous finisher: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

India have lacked a genuine finisher ever since MS Dhoni hung up his boots in international cricket. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Hardik Pandya has the potential to be a finisher and his fitness will be key to India in white-ball cricket.

"That has been the problem for India… Finishers after MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.," Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said. 'We are still looking to find a good finisher after Dhoni. Hardik Pandya can be an extremely dangerous finisher. It is important for him to regain full fitness and then when he starts to bowl, he will gain more confidence.

"Hardik can contribute to all three departments of the game. Every time he contributes, he will become a better cricketer both technically and mentally. The key for India’s success in white-ball cricket will be the fitness of Hardik Pandya and if he can play to his potential then it will be awesome," he added.

Hardik Pandya will next be seen in action during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which starts on July 18 (Sunday) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Edited by Diptanil Roy