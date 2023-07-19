'Future of Team India and CSK are bright" - Fans react as Rajvardhan Hangargekar takes a fifer for India A in Emerging Asia Cup

Rajvardhan Hangargekar starred with the ball for India A against Pakistan A at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the Emerging Asia Cup on Wednesday, July 19. The speedster returned with figures of 5/42 as Pakistan A got bundled out for 205 in just 48 overs.
The Maharashtra-based pacer first dismissed opener Saim Ayub and Omair Yusuf for ducks to provide a sensational start for the Men in Blue. He then ended Qasim Akram’s (48) resistance before wrapping up the tail.
For the uninitiated, Hangargekar has gone from strength to strength since making his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where he scalped three wickets.
The 20-year-old recently bagged three wickets against Nepal in the ongoing 50-over tournament. Chasing 168, India A won that game by nine wickets.
Fans on Twitter hailed Rajvardhan Hangargekar for becoming the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in the Emerging Asia Cup. One user tweeted:
"What a spell from Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Future of Team India and CSK is (are) Bright."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
It’s worth noting that Hangargekar has also scalped 28 wickets in 14 List-A games, including a fifer and three four-wicket hauls.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Manav Suthar help India A bundle out Pakistan A for 205
A clinical bowling performance from Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Manav Suthar helped India A bundle out Pakistan A for 205 on Wednesday. Apart from Hangargekar, Suthar bagged three wickets. Riyan Parag and Nishant Sindhu also settled for one wicket apiece.
For Pakistan A, Qasim Akram top scored with 48 off 63, including five boundaries, while Sahibzada Farhan chipped in with 35 off 36. Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, and Mehran Mumtaz also contributed in their 20s.
At the time of writing, India A were 77/1 after 15 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose at the crease. Mubasir Khan cleaned up Abishek Sharma for 20.
