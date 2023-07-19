'Future of Team India and CSK are bright" - Fans react as Rajvardhan Hangargekar takes a fifer for India A in Emerging Asia Cup

Rajvardhan Hangargekar starred with the ball for India A against Pakistan A at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the Emerging Asia Cup on Wednesday, July 19. The speedster returned with figures of 5/42 as Pakistan A got bundled out for 205 in just 48 overs.

The Maharashtra-based pacer first dismissed opener Saim Ayub and Omair Yusuf for ducks to provide a sensational start for the Men in Blue. He then ended Qasim Akram’s (48) resistance before wrapping up the tail.

For the uninitiated, Hangargekar has gone from strength to strength since making his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where he scalped three wickets.

The 20-year-old recently bagged three wickets against Nepal in the ongoing 50-over tournament. Chasing 168, India A won that game by nine wickets.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rajvardhan Hangargekar for becoming the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in the Emerging Asia Cup. One user tweeted:

"What a spell from Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Future of Team India and CSK is (are) Bright."

M. S. Dhoni Super Fan 💛⚡ @MSD7SuperFan

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

CSK Fans Army™ @CSKFansArmy



Devangi Joshi @Devangi_J For benching this gun, CSK should just handover Hangargekar to his home team 🩵

v. @v1mal7 Rajavardhan Hangargekar already making the noise. 5fer for the boyyy 🥵

Vector @AnIrf_0

♚ @balltamperrer



Mazakiya ShortLeg @MShortleg R Premdasa gives similar vibes to Chepauk in terms of look and Hangargekar surely treated it as his IPL homeground lol

Abhisek Gupta @ABHISTRONG

#INDAvPAKA Hangargekar gets five for in the match.He gave early breathroughs in initial overs,broke the partnership and wrapped up the tail in the end.This is allround fast bowling by the youngster.

Jitender Singh @j_dhillon8 3 out of 5 Hangargekar wickets are of international cricketer. Crazy

Pradip @Wtf_pradip @mufaddal_vohra CSK blood hangargekar carrying ICT 🦁

It’s worth noting that Hangargekar has also scalped 28 wickets in 14 List-A games, including a fifer and three four-wicket hauls.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Manav Suthar help India A bundle out Pakistan A for 205

A clinical bowling performance from Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Manav Suthar helped India A bundle out Pakistan A for 205 on Wednesday. Apart from Hangargekar, Suthar bagged three wickets. Riyan Parag and Nishant Sindhu also settled for one wicket apiece.

For Pakistan A, Qasim Akram top scored with 48 off 63, including five boundaries, while Sahibzada Farhan chipped in with 35 off 36. Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, and Mehran Mumtaz also contributed in their 20s.

BCCI @BCCI



At the time of writing, India A were 77/1 after 15 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose at the crease. Mubasir Khan cleaned up Abishek Sharma for 20.

Click here to follow IND-A vs PAK-A live score updates.