GG vs MI, WPL 2025: Kotambi Stadium, Baroda, pitch history and T20 records

The Gujarat Giants (GG) are ready to lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 5 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The clash at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, will see local fans support their team with several high-profile names on show on Tuesday, February 18.

Ashleigh Gardner has been one of the best players in WPL 2025 so far, having scored 131 runs and taken four wickets. However, GG cannot just rely on their captain and need the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and D Hemalatha to step up as well. Meanwhile, Mumbai would love to open their WPL 2025 account as soon as possible.

Before the GG vs MI clash, let us look at everything important that relates to the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, WPL record

This will be the second-last match at the Kotambi Stadium of the ongoing WPL season. So far, it has been extremely batting-friendly and is expected to behave the same for the two remaining games.

Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous WPL matches played in Vadodara:

Matches played: 4

Won by teams batting first: 0

Won by teams batting second: 4

Highest team total: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Lowest team total: 141/10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Highest individual score: 81 - Smriti Mandhana (RCB) vs DC, 2025

Best bowling figures: 3/23 - Renuka Thakur (RCB) vs DC, 2025

Average first-innings score: 162.25

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, Pitch Report for GG vs MI WPL Match

With the dimensions of 58m and 50m on either side, the Kotambi Stadium isn't a large ground to cover for batters. Hence, bowlers will need to vary their pace and lengths accordingly. Regardless, batting has been relatively easy on this black-soil pitch.

The dew has played a decisive role, with all four WPL matches won by chasing teams thus far. Hence, expect runs, a bit of spin in the first innings, and dew in the second innings in the GG vs MI match as well.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, last WPL match

The last match at this venue was played between the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), a repeat of last year's WPL final. There wasn't any chance in the result either, with RCB dominating the match.

Renuka Singh Thakur weaved her magic with the new ball as she broke DC's back with 3/23. As a result, the Capitals only managed to put up 141 runs on the board. Notably, Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge made a mockery of the total as they put up an opening stand of 107 runs in just 65 balls.

Mandhana went all guns blazing as she hammered 81 off just 47 balls. Richa Ghosh hit the winning six to clinch the match for RCB with 22 balls to spare.

