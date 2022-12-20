England beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test of the series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, December 20, to complete a memorable whitewash. This is the first instance of any team clean-sweeping Pakistan in a home Test series.

It was only a matter of formality for the tourists on Day 4 as they sealed the fate of the Test on the previous day itself. With 55 runs needed on Tuesday, Ben Duckett (82*) and Ben Stokes (35*) helped the visitors get over the line within an hour to finish the series on a high.

Pakistan batted first in the contest and posted a decent total of 304, thanks to half-centuries from Babar Azam (78) and Agha Salman (56). Harry Brook's magnificent century and half-centuries from Ollie Pope (51) and Ben Foakes (64) took England to 354 in their first innings.

The visitors then bundled out the hosts for just 216 in their second innings, with young Rehan Ahmed picking up a fifer in his debut match. Stokes and Co. chased down the target of 167 in 28.1 overs to clean-sweep the series.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided third Test between the two sides in Karachi. They expressed their reactions to the three-match series by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"We have stuck to our approach" - England skipper Ben Stokes after series win

An elated Ben Stokes was happy with how they played in the entire series. He also lauded the players for their ability to adapt to different pitches and conditions without altering their approach.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ben Stokes reflected on their performance and said:

"I think we have got a process in place to play, but the one thing that has stood out in this series is that we have stuck to our approach while adapting to the different pitches and conditions. It all comes down to belief I reckon. The belief I have in my players has rubbed off on the rest of the players pretty well, and we are a fully confident unit right now when it comes to performing at crucial times."

He added:

"There was tremendous support from both the England fans and the Pakistani fans. The Pakistani crowd supported the brand of cricket we played and we cannot thank them enough for the kind of celebration of the game we love."

England will next be seen in action when they travel to New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting on February 16.

