"Gajab hypocrisy hai"- Top 10 funny memes as fans troll Cape Town pitch after 23 wickets fall on day of 2nd Test between India and South Africa

Fans were highly critical of the Cape Town pitch as wickets tumbled during Day 1 of the second Test between South Africa and India on Wednesday, January 3. Most of the batters from both teams found life difficult with variable bounce from the surface from the onset.

After opting to bat first, South Africa got all out for just 55 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj was too hot to handle for them as he ran through their batting line-up, picking up a six-wicket haul. Nine of their batters got out for scores below five runs, while only David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15) crossed 10.

South Africa returned the favor with the ball by restricting India to 153 in 34.5 overs. Virat Kohli (46), Rohit Sharma (39) and Shubman Gill (36) batted decently to help their side take a lead of 98. As many as seven batters didn't score a single run for India in their first innings.

The hosts then lost three wickets in the final session in their second innings and trail by 36 runs. South Africa finished the day at 62/3 with Aiden Markram (36*) and David Bedingham (7*) holding the fort.

Fans took note of the developments on the opening day of the 2nd Test and expressed their disappointment over the pitch used for the match. They expressed their reactions through memes. Here are some of them:

"India have an added advantage when they play with 5 bowlers"- Zaheer Khan after day 1 of 2nd Test vs South Africa

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan recently opined that India are well served in Tests when they accommodate five proper bowlers in their line-up.

He urged the management to stick to the template. He pointed out that the bowlers have also been making decent contributions with the bat over the past few years. Speaking on Cricbuzz Chatter on the matter, Zaheer said:

"If you see, in the last 3-4 years, the contribution of the lower-order has been good. Bumrah, Shami and Shardul Thakur have played memorable knocks in England. Even in Australia, the lower order contributed well in India's win."

He continued:

"I think the top-order batters will have to take more responsibility. Also, the lower-order should take a little more responsibility. India have an added advantage when they play with 5 bowlers. Ever since the Indian team management put conscious effort in this direction, the positives have been more than the negatives."

On the road ahead for India on Day 2, Khan added:

"India will have to break this partnership quickly. You will see more wickets tomorrow also. The pitch won't change much. Perhaps, Siraj can even bowl another spell like today's spell."

Do you agree with Zaheer Khan's views above? Let us know your views in the comments section.

