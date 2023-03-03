"Game will be played on a better pitch"- Aakash Chopra confident of India not losing in Ahmedabad

Despite India's defeat in the third Test against Australia in Indore, former opener Aakash Chopra feels the hosts won't lose the next Test in Ahmedabad, set to be played from Thursday, March 9.

India dished out a rank-turner in Indore and Chopra feels that allowed the Australian spinners to dictate terms to the opposition batters. He reckoned that on a better pitch in Ahmedabad, the gulf of quality between Indian and Australian spinners will be clear and the hosts will dominate the proceedings.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of the third Test, Aakash Chopra was asked whether Australia would level the series 2-2. He said:

"I don't think we will lose the next game. The game will be played on a better pitch and on a better pitch, India have better bowling options than Australia. Three quality spinners and two pacers, we won't lose in Ahmedabad."

Aakash Chopra on possibility of India dishing out a rank-turner in Ahmedabad

Aakash Chopra feels that while India have to win the final Test to secure the series as well as a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, they wont dish out a rank-turner like they did in Indore.

The former cricketer feels that as soon as a puff of dust is seen on a day one pitch, it becomes clear that it will turn a lot. He reckons the pitch will be like any other traditional Indian wicket, nice and hard on the first day and then spinning more and more as the game progresses. He stated:

"I still feel India will prepare a pitch that aids spinners. However, you won't see a rank-turner. When you play in India, the pitches should aid the spinners and should turn. But there shouldn't be a puff of dust on the first day itself where the ball is pitching. This is the small difference that should be there."

It will be interesting to see if the hosts can make some changes to their line-up for the final Test in Ahmedabad next week.

