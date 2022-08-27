"Dravid, Ganguly, Tendulkar - all three were singing so cutely" - Amit Trivedi shares favourite cricketing moments

Indian music director, singer, and lyricist Amit Trivedi revealed his favorite moments from the world of cricket. An avid cricket fan, he is known to support and cheer for the Indian national cricket team whenever they take the field.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Amit Trivedi revealed the players he thought were the best singers in the Indian side. He disclosed how he had seen the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly on an Indian music reality show where they tried their hand at singing.

"I haven't heard anybody sing as such but I have seen Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly in Antakshari and they were so cute. All three were singing so cutely."

The 43-year-old also spoke about how, when he was younger, he would wake up at the crack of dawn and head to his university grounds to have a go with the willow.

"I used to wake up early in the morning, go far away to the university grounds every Sunday and we used to practice and play. It used to be a lot of fun"

"It was not India vs Australia, it was Australia vs Sachin" - Amit Trivedi divulges cricketing moment he adores

Amit Trivedi disclosed that apart from the World Cup wins, he will always cherish Sachin Tendulkar's splendid performance against Australia, perhaps referring to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series of 1999-2000. The 'Little Master' was India's most successful batter in that series and was often playing a lone hand.

"Oh my god, there are so many of them (favorite moments). I've always cherished the series that was played in Australia where Sachin Tendulkar was at his peak. Everybody was getting out but he wasn't. I think Steve Waugh was the captain at the time. It was not India vs Australia at the time, it was Australia vs Sachin Tendulkar. It was the most iconic series ever."

Upon being asked whether he'd like to play against any Indian cricketers in a friendly match, Amit Trivedi hilariously stated how he would not have a chance against the seasoned cricketers. Instead, he expressed his desire to invite them for one of his concerts.

"Me? No chance! (laughs). I can ask them for a concert - to come to my concert but no match. I am nobody to play a match against these stalwarts."

Lastly, Amit Trivedi elaborated on what went on behind the scenes when he composed the official anthem for the T20 World Cup, which was staged in UAE, in the latter half of 2021.

"Oh, that was a lot of fun. Plenty of back and forth with the ICC team from all over the world. It was good fun chatting with them and talking to them about their ideas and thoughts and everything. I wish that could've happened, but that didn't happen (on whether any Indian cricketer reacted to that song personally)."

The Indian national cricket team will next be seen in action in a high-octane clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, on Sunday, August 28. The Men in Blue will look to exact revenge for their loss in the 2021 T20 World Cup last year to Babar Azam's team.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat