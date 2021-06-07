NZ coach Gary Stead changes stance on Trent Boult's selection for the 2nd Test vs England

Trent Boult is in the running to feature in the second England vs New Zealand Test that begins at Edgbaston on Thursday. New Zealand coach Gary Stead conceded that the change in quarantine regulations has prompted the management to consider Boult’s selection.

Gary Stead had earlier claimed the Blackcaps would preserve Trent Boult for the World Test Championship Final against India, suggesting that the 31-year-old will not be part of the England Test series.

Trent Boult, on the other hand, had expressed hopes of being part of the second Test. Gary Stead, after the drawn first Test, admitted the speedster is in contention.

“There’s a chance. There are a few things that have changed, the British Government has relaxed their quarantine stipulations, so Trent is out of isolation three or four days earlier than we expected. The original plan we had in place with all the information we had at the time was we weren't going to play him in the second Test, but coming out of that isolation probably three days earlier than what we originally anticipated does put a slightly different spin on it. So we'll weigh up the pros and cons and work out with Trent what we think is the best course forward to make sure he is fit and raring to go for that final,” Stead said after the game.

Trent Boult heading out to the @HomeOfCricket Nursery Ground for his first training of the tour after joining the squad in London. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/UtGtqbJ4Ym — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 5, 2021

Trent Boult had earlier opted to return home rather than travel to the UK after the postponement of IPL 2021 to spend some time with his family. The speed gun arrived in England last week and took part in his first training session with the Blackcaps squad on Saturday.

Gary Stead stopped short of confirming Trent Boult’s inclusion, explaining the management will make a call on him later in the week.

"Trent is more keen than he was a week ago and that's because he's over here now, he's part of the environment. Probably right now it's a bit early to make that call, he's only been here 48 hours and probably still suffering a little bit of jet lag,” Stead mentioned.

Who misses out if Trent Boult returns?

Trent Boult’s availability throws up another selection conundrum for New Zealand. The Kiwis are chasing a first series victory in England in 22 years, but also need to keep an eye on the World Test Championship Final.

All three Blackcaps pacers had a heavy workload during the drawn Test against England, with Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner bowling 40+ overs each.

Gary Stead conceded workload management is on his mind and said that New Zealand will decide their future course of action after assessing their players.

"We have to manage all the bowlers. Haven't had that conversation yet with Tim. He bowled really well, he's a workhorse and loves the hard work. Again, a conversation we'll have with our support staff in the morning to see where everyone is at and scrub up before we make that firm decision,” Stead concluded.

All four of Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner are expected to start the WTC Final against India on June 18. Rest for one of the bowlers who started the first Test, along with some match practice for Trent Boult, could prove to be vital by the time they come up against India.

