Gautam Gambhir makes a huge statement on substitute rule after Rishabh Pant suffers major injury in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test   

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opined that a concussion substitute, who can bat and bowl, must be allowed to replace a seriously injured player in Test matches. Gambhir made the statement after the drawn Manchester Test in which keeper-batter Rishabh Pant batted in the first innings despite a fractured toe.Pant retired hurt on 37 in India's first innings after suffering a foot injury while attempting a reverse sweep. Despite suffering a severe injury, he returned to bat the next day and added a few crucial runs before being dismissed for 54. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in place of the injured cricketer when India fielded, but as per existing rules, he could not bat.Speaking at a press conference after the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Sunday, Gambhir was asked whether he is in favor of allowing concussion substitutes in Test matches in case of severe injuries. He replied:&quot;Absolutely, I am all for it. If the umpires and the match referees see and feel that there is a major injury, I think it is very important to have this rule where you can get a substitute - that is if it is very visible. There is nothing wrong in it, especially in a series like this, where it’s been such a closely fought series.&quot;In the previous three Test matches, imagine if we had to play with 10 men against 11, how unfortunate it would have been,&quot; the 43-year-old added.Meanwhile, the BCCI issued an official update on Pant on Sunday, confirming that he had been ruled out of the fifth Test due to a fracture to his right foot. N Jagadeesan has been named as the southpaw's replacement.&quot;Can’t take anything for granted&quot; - Gautam Gambhir on must-win Oval clashAfter three days of the Manchester Test, it seemed like India would head into The Oval Test with a 3-1 deficit. However, some stubborn resistance from the batters on the last two days ensured a draw for the visitors.Gambhir admitted that India would be high on confidence following their resolute effort in Manchester. He, however, added that the visitors would start from scratch at The Oval. He said:&quot;When you are put under the pump and end up batting five sessions, that shows great character. Anything that you do in these conditions when are put under pressure, it is a great feeling. I am sure going into The Oval we will be confident, but we can’t take anything for granted. It’s going to be a new game against a strong England side.&quot;Resuming their second innings in Manchester on 174-2, India ended Day 5 at 425-4. The fifth and final Test at The Oval will be played from July 31 to August 4.