Gautam Gambhir lands in Dehradun to attend star Indian cricketer's sister's wedding [Watch]

Indian cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir has arrived in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's wedding. Gambhir's 2011 World Cup teammates Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have already reached Dehradun for the grand ceremony.

On March 11, Raina and Dhoni's photos along with their families attending the sangeet ceremony of Sakshi Pant's wedding surfaced on the internet. On March 12, a video of Raina and Dhoni shaking a leg with Rishabh Pant and other guests also went viral.

Now, Gautam Gambhir has arrived in Dehradun to join the celebrations. IANS shared a video of the Indian cricket team's head coach landing in the city on March 12.

Gambhir will be in attendance for the wedding along with some of the other Indian stars already present in Dehradun. Photos and videos from the wedding should surface on the internet any time soon.

Gautam Gambhir will take a break from cricket during IPL 2025

Gambhir had a hectic last few months ever since he became the head coach of the Indian cricket team. In 2025 so far, Gambhir was in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, followed by an entire tour of India for the eight home matches against England and then a trip to Dubai for the 2025 Champions Trophy tournament.

Because of his commitments with Team India, Gautam Gambhir had to leave the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. Gambhir was KKR's mentor last season, and he played a huge role in the franchise's first championship win since 2014.

While KKR fans will miss Gambhir's presence in the backroom staff, the current Indian head coach will enjoy a well-deserved break from cricket before he heads to the United Kingdom. India will play an away Test series against England after the IPL, which will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

