"Great opportunity for youngster to make the country proud" - Gautam Gambhir on Priyank Panchal's inclusion 

Priyank Panchal was part of the Test series against South Africa A
Modified Dec 14, 2021 09:58 AM IST
News

Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir believes the upcoming tour of South Africa is an excellent opportunity for Priyank Panchal. The 31-year-old comes in as an injury replacement for newly appointed vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad.Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 https://t.co/b8VgoN52LW

Panchal had to wait for his opportunity after competing in 100 First Class games prior to his first national call-up. The right-handed batter led the India A side in the first two Tests against South Africa A. Gambhir lamented that losing Rohit Sharma was a huge blow, but expects to see Panchal take this chance well.

While speaking to ANI, Gambhir said:

"It's a big blow for India and the way he batted in England, he would have like to go, South Africa, as he wouldn't want to miss a Test while being in good form. He was just appointed as a vice-captain so it's a massive blow,"
"Great opportunity for youngster to pick up this opportunity and make the country proud,"

Panchal is expected to be the back-up opener for the series, with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal touted as the first-choice opening pair in the Rainbow nation.

Panchal was named as a standby player for the home series against England

The 31-year-old has had to wait for his chance despite his impressive returns in the domestic circuit with Gujarat. He was named as one of five standby players alongside K S Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar during the home Test series against England earlier this year.

Panchal expressed his pleasure after learning of his selection for the national team. While speaking to Times Of India, he said:

"I've been doing well since the last few years for Gujarat and India 'A', and I've been waiting for this chance for many years, but I didn't expect to get this chance. This is a pleasant surprise."
Thank you everyone for all your good wishes. Honoured to be donning the team India jersey. Thank you for showing faith in me @BCCI . Looking forward to the series!

Panchal will enter the bio-bubble along with the rest of the team after reporting to Mumbai. The team is slated to depart for South Africa on December 16. The tour will begin with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee
