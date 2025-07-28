"Would they have walked off?" - Gautam Gambhir questions Ben Stokes' cold behavior towards Jadeja and Sundar on Day 5 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir questioned Ben Stokes' agitated reaction to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's decision to bat on and get their hundreds in the closing states of Manchester Test. Hitting out at the England team, Gambhir asked whether the hosts would have ended the game if their one of their batters was in the similar situation.The fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford on Sunday, July 27 ended in a rather bizarre manner after Sundar and Jadeja refused Stokes' offer to end the game after 138 overs. Jadeja was batting on 89 and Sundar on 80. Both batters were keen to get to their respective centuries.With England being forced to continue the Test, Stokes brought on part-time bowlers Harry Brook and Joe Root as the Indian duo completed their tons with ease. There was some animosity between the teams, though, as the players walked off. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir backed Jadeja and Sundar, while hitting out at Stokes and co. He said:&quot;If someone is batting on 90 [89] and the other one is batting on 85 [80], don’t they deserve a hundred? Would they have walked off if someone in the England side would have been batting on 90 or 85? If someone has the opportunity to get first Test hundred, wouldn’t you allow him to do it? They’ve weathered the storm.&quot;If they [England] want to play that way, it’s up to them. I’ve got nothing to do with it. I think both those guys deserved a hundred and fortunately, they got it,&quot; the Indian head coach added.Jadeja and Sundar joined forces with India's scoring reading 222-4 in the second innings. The all-rounders featured in an unbroken 203-run stand for the fifth wicket as India stayed alive in the series by managing a hard-fought draw in Manchester.&quot;Washington Sundar himself was in very good form&quot; - Gautam Gambhir on move to promote all-rounderWith Rishabh Pant injured, the Indian team management decided to promote Sundar to No. 5 ahead of Jadeja, who has been in brilliant form. Asked about the intriguing move, Gambhir explained that Sundar himself has been in pretty good touch with the willow. The 43-year-old commented:&quot;Washington Sundar himself was in very good form. We always knew that with Rishabh not being there at No. 5, it was our opportunity to put Washi at five. There is not even an inch of surprise at what he did today. I am sure he is going to achieve a lot of success in the future as well.&quot;Sundar returned unbeaten on 101 off 206 balls, notching up his maiden Test hundred, which featured nine fours and a six. As for Jadeja, he struck 13 fours and a six in his 107* off 185 balls.