"Gautam Gambhir really likes him" - R Ashwin says all-rounder is a surety in India's playing 11 for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has earmarked that Washington Sundar is a sure-shot all-rounder in India’s playing XI for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The 38-year-old pointed out that Sundar is an off-spinner and his left-handed batting option will help India rotate the strike.

He revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir rates the Tamil Nadu all-rounder highly and has backed him over the last few months. Notably, Sundar was picked ahead of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia in Perth. The 25-year-old also played the last two Tests of the five-match series alongside Jadeja Down Under.

Sundar was also part of the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka last year. He picked up five wickets and scored 50 runs in his three outings against the island nation but the Men in Blue lost the series by a 0-2 margin.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel (from 4:10 onwards):

“In today’s age, left and right-hand combination is very important because there are no off-spinners in this team. Your left-arm spinners are there. It is crucial to rotate the strike. I feel that Washington Sundar will play in at No. 8 for sure. There are two things. Obviously, as far as I know, Gautam Gambhir really likes him. He rates him and definitely, Gautam has backed him. If Washington comes in 8, your balance changes immediately.”

“He has to bat in the top 5” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Washington Sundar

Ravichandran Ashwin feels Washington Sundar should bat in the top 5 in ODIs to allow the Men in Blue to come up with more options in the future.

He said in the aforementioned video (from 23:22 onwards):

“I feel that Washington Sundar will have a slightly higher role in the batting order. In the future, playing at 4 or 5 and bowling will give you that balance. Just think about it. If the off-spinner balance is in the top 5, it changes the dynamics. He has to bat in the top 5, then it opens up a completely new gate for you. It throws a lot of options.”

Washington Sundar has amassed 315 runs in 14 ODI innings at an average of 24.23, including one half-century. In his List-A career, he has 983 runs in 56 innings, averaging 21.84, comprising two fifties. Last year, he smashed 152 against Delhi while batting at No.3 before making his comeback for the last two of the three-match series against New Zealand.

