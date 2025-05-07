Gautam Gambhir's answer to an interesting interview question on Virat Kohli draws massive applause amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's recent comment on Virat Kohli drew massive applause from the audience during an interview. With the anchor asking whose body he would prefer to go into if given a chance, the 43-year-old named Kohli, citing the star batter's insane fitness level.
Kohli, 36, is still among the fittest cricketers going around, and has established himself as one of the best all-format batters of the era. Although Kohli retired from T20Is after India won the format's World Cup last year, he remains committed to Test and ODI cricket.
At ABP News' India At 2047 Summit, an anchor asked Gambhir:
"Agar aap ek din ke liye kisi aur cricketer ki shareer mein jaa sakte hain, toh aap kisko chunenge aur kyun? (If you had to pick a cricketer whose body you can go into for one day, who would you choose and why?)"
The ex-opener responded:
"Virat Kohli. Obviously he is the fittest guy in the team."
His answer immediately led to a huge roar and applause from the audience members.
Although Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been involved in numerous wars of words during IPL, they have worked with one another amicably since the latter took charge as the coach last year. Under the 43-year-old, India have become a formidable force in white-ball cricket, holding the No.1 ranking in ODIs and T20Is. They won the Champions Trophy 2025 under Gambhir's guidance.
"When you start and when you end, is your individual decision" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future
When asked about the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, given their disappointing performances in Tests against New Zealand and Australia, the former cricketer opined that they should continue playing. Speaking at the same summit, Gautam Gambhir said:
"First things first, a coach's job isn't selecting the team. It is the job of selectors to select. The coach only selects the 11 who will play a match. Neither those who coached before me were selectors nor am I a selector. Till the time they (Rohit and Kohli) are performing, they should be a part of the team. When you start and when you end, is your individual decision. No coach, no selector, no BCCI can tell you when you should call it quits. If you perform, then why 40, you can jolly well play till 45, who's stopping you?"
The veterans are expected to be part of the squad set to be announced for the marquee five-Test series against England in June.
