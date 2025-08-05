Gautam Gambhir screams in Morne Morkel’s ears after being lifted up amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Published Aug 05, 2025 10:28 IST
Gautam Gambhir couldn&rsquo;t hold back his emotions after India&rsquo;s thrilling fifth Test triumph (Image via Instagram-@indiancricketteam)
Gautam Gambhir couldn’t hold back his emotions after India’s thrilling fifth Test triumph (Image via Instagram-@indiancricketteam)

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir couldn’t contain his joy following the visitors’ thrilling six-run win on Day 5 (Monday, August 4) of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Kennington Oval. Celebrating the nail-biting victory, Gambhir was seen shouting with joy into bowling coach Morne Morkel’s ears after being lifted into the air by the former South African pacer.

The official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team shared behind-the-scenes footage from the dressing room, capturing the flood of emotions among the support staff. Gambhir, visibly ecstatic, kept roaring in delight and embraced several staff members before being hoisted by Morkel in a moment of pure celebration.

Watch the video of the celebration here:

also-read-trending Trending

Needing four wickets with just 35 runs to defend on the final day, Mohammed Siraj led the charge for the visitors, claiming three scalps while Prasidh Krishna chipped in with one. England were bowled out for 367 in their chase of 374, handing India a dramatic six-run victory, their narrowest ever win by runs in Test history.

With this win, India managed to level the series 2-2, having previously won the Edgbaston Test by a commanding margin of 336 runs.

“We’ll never surrender” - Gautam Gambhir hails India’s fighting spirit after Oval Test win

India’s brilliant six-run victory in the Oval Test helped the visitors level the series 2-2. Reacting to the win, head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a post on X, writing:

“We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!"
Mohammed Siraj earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling performance, finishing with figures of 4/86 in the first innings and 5/104 in the second.

India captain Shubman Gill was awarded Player of the Series from the visitors’ side for amassing 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. On the England side, Harry Brook earned the same honour for scoring 481 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.44, with two fifties and two centuries to his name.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Quick Links

