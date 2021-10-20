"I find the win in 50-over WC more rewarding than a T20 WC" - Gautam Gambhir feels a new champion every two years dilutes the idea of World Cup

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes that a 50-over World Cup has a novelty attached to it and is more rewarding than a T20 World Cup. The 40-year old is of the view that staging the shortest format World Cup every two years dilutes the importance of the tournament.

The left-hander was a vital cog in the nation's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2007 and the ODI World Cup 2011. Gambhir scored 75 runs in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup. He also scored a heroic knock of 97 runs in the final of the 50-over World Cup 2011 at Wankhede Stadium.

In his column for the Times of India, the southpaw opined that staged every four years, the 50-over World Cup has a novelty attached to it. He mentioned:

"Born in 1981 and seeing cricket through the 90s and later, I find the win in the 50-over World Cup more rewarding as compared to T20s. There is a novelty attached to the 50-over format. It is staged every four years whereas the T20 World Cup comes around in almost no time. We have one now and another next year in Australia. Yes, the schedules have gone haywire due to Covid, but I am not sure if the fans can really recall the outcome of the previous T20 World Cup with the same accuracy as its 50-over counterpart."

Gambhir elucidated that the authorities should deliberate on the idea of pushing the T20 World Cups every three years to escalate the tournament's novelty.

"If anything, the authorities can deliberate on the idea of pushing the T20 World Cup every three years. If I become a champion today I would want to hold on to that position for at least some time." Gambhir added.

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 was originally scheduled to be held in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the ICC to push the tournament into the current year. Australia will host another T20 World Cup in 2022.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24

India v England - 1st T20 International

After lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy in 2007 in South Africa, India has never regained their T20 title. After falling one step short in 2014, the Men in Blue lost to West Indies in the semifinals in 2016.

While the the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers are still going on, the main tournament will commence on October 23. The first match will be a clash between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

Virat Kohli-led India will be entering the tournament as one of the favorites to win the World Cup. India is placed in Group B of the tournament alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. MS Dhoni's mentored side will be starting their campaign in a high-voltage battle against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Below is the complete schedule for India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

October 24 2021: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM, Dubai

October 31, 2021, India vs New Zealand, 7:30 PM, Dubai

November 3, 2021, India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

November 5, 2021, India vs B1, 7:30 PM, Dubai

November 8, 2021, India vs A2, 7:30 PM Dubai

Edited by Diptanil Roy