Financial security allowing modern players to be attacking: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the evolution of the mindset of cricketers, from defensive to attacking play over the last few decades, has to do with their financial well-being. Gavaskar does not believe this change has occurred due to the use of the advanced protective gear players use these days.

Gavaskar, in a public conversation with Ashis Ray organized by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE) London, was asked if the use of modern protective equipment had made batsmen more attacking players. He told IndiaTV:

"It's not just the protective gear. I think it is the cushion that they have in terms of the T20 leagues that they can be part of. When we played, whatever income we got, 500 rupees or when I finished playing cricket, it was 5,000 rupees for a Test match, that was extra income for us."

Players today play without a worry: Sunil Gavaskar

Back in the day, cricketers had to do ordinary jobs after being dropped from the team: Gavaskar

Gavaskar, 72 years of age, also stated that during his playing days, players had to work ordinary 'nine-to-five' jobs, if they didn't perform well on the field. According to Gavaskar, players in the modern game have multiple competitions they can play participate in to earn a living. He said:

"If we didn't do well, we were dropped from the Test team. We had to go back to our jobs - with Tatas, Railways, Air India, Steel Authority of India - nine to five jobs. Today that worry or fear is not there. You have the IPL, the Big Bash, there is also The Hundred. Though Big Bash and Hundred don't pay as much, there is that cushion. So there is not a worry. The batsman thinks, 'I'll go bang-bang. So what if I score quick runs, I get out. Never mind.'"

"That cushion. It is a mental thing. Why would you go bang, bang unless you know you have got something waiting for you. That's the way I look at it," added Gavaskar.

