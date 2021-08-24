IPL 2021: Best playing XI from the 1st phase

The second leg of IPL 2021 is all set to get underway in the UAE on September 19 with two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Fans and franchises are all gearing up for the T20 extravaganza to recommence after COVID-19 forced the tournament to a halt earlier this year.

While the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have played eight matches each, the other six franchises have been involved in seven games apiece. This is how the IPL 2021 points table looks at the moment:

IPL points table before the league restarts (Image: Google Data)

Best playing XI from the 1st phase of IPL 2021

IPL 2021 has witnessed several brilliant performances in the first phase. As we gear up for the league to restart, let's take a look at the best playing XI from the first phase.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been phenomenal throughout IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan has had a brilliant start to his IPL 2021 campaign. First on the Orange Cap list, Dhawan has shown great consistency in the IPL this season.

Having given a headstart to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in almost every game thus far, the southpaw will look to continue his good run when the IPL resumes.

#2 KL Rahul (C)

KL Rahul has helped his side win matches singlehandedly

Captaining the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise, KL Rahul has completely shouldered the team's run-scoring responsibilities over the last two seasons of the IPL. Second on the Orange Cap list despite missing a game due to injury, Rahul has shown immense character throughout the tournament thus far.

The Karnataka batsman has scored 331 runs, including a match-winning knock of 91* against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in seven IPL 2021 games at a fantastic strike rate of 136.21.

#3 Sanju Samson (WK)

Sanju Samson in action for the Rajasthan Royals

Despite his inconsistent performances, Sanju Samson's batting exploits in the first leg of IPL 2021 cannot be overlooked. In the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) first game of the season, Samson smashed a blistering 119 off just 63 deliveries.

Even though RR narrowly lost the game to the Punjab Kings, Samson's knock was enough to help him win the Man of the Match award.

#4 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has been one of the most destructive batsmen in IPL

Talking about any IPL XI without mentioning AB de Villiers is close to impossible. The South African legend, who is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen to have played in the IPL, is one of the most dangerous game-changers to have graced the game of cricket, especially in the shorter formats.

Having already turned multiple matches on its head in the first phase of IPL 2021, AB de Villiers is certainly the best no.4 batsmen for any IPL franchise.

#5 Sam Curran

Sam Curran's all-round performances are a major boost for CSK

The England all-rounder has turned eyeballs towards following his fantastic performance in the first phase of IPL 2021. Playing for the Chennai Super Kings, he has donned the finisher's hat, getting his team over the line multiple times in the recent past.

His bowling accomplishments are impeccable too. Sam Curran has picked up nine crucial wickets in seven matches for CSK.

#6 Chris Morris

Chris Morris in action for Rajasthan Royals

Heading into IPL 2021 with a hefty price tag, Chris Morris has brilliantly lived up to expectations. Having picked up 14 wickets in seven games, Morris is in contention to win the Purple Cap this season.

He has also been brilliant with the bat in IPL 2021. The South African helped the Rajasthan Royals get over the line with a brilliant 18-ball 36* against table-toppers Delhi Capitals.

#7 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has often troubled batsmen with his mystery spin

The Afghan spinner is not an unknown figure in the cricketing world. With consistent performances over the years, Rashid Khan could easily make his way into any T20 team in the world.

His IPL 2021 performances have been brilliant once again. Rashid has played seven games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, picking up 10 crucial wickets at an economy of 8.61.

#8 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has been one of the biggest surprises of IPL 2021

Harshal Patel, who wasn't a confirmed starter for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the start of IPL 2021, is now the Bangalore-based team's go-to man on the bowling front.

Perhaps the biggest surprise package at IPL 2021, Patel is currently leading the Purple Cap standings with 17 wickets to his name in just seven games.

#9 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar took a 4-wicket haul against KKR

Rahul Chahar displayed great skill and composure during the first phase of IPL 2021. Picking up 14 wickets in just seven games, the Mumbai Indians spinner is in contention to win the Purple Cap this season. He took a four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Kinight Riders (KKR) in the first phase.

#10 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan is currently second in the Purple Cap list

In one of the most significant discoveries of IPL 2021, Avesh Khan put up some fine shows with the ball in the first half of IPL 2021. Second on the Purple Cap list, Khan has picked up 14 wickets in eight games at a brilliant economy rate of 7.70 for the Delhi Capitals.

With his best IPL 2021 figures reading 3/32, Avesh Khan will look to capitalize on his form in the UAE leg of the tournament.

#11 Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakaria has been brilliant for RR

A relatively unfamiliar player prior to the commencement of IPL 2021, Chetan Sakariya rose through the ranks and went on to make his India debut between the two legs of IPL 2021.

Bought by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.2 crore at the auction, Sakaria replaced Karthik Tyagi in the RR squad and immediately made his mark by picking up wickets regularly and bowling economically.

