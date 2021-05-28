GAW 2021 Players List: Complete list of Guyana Amazon Warriors players for CPL 2021

Aiming to end their championship drought, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have added some big names to their squad ahead of CPL 2021. Veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik joined the Warriors before the Draft, while the Guyana-based franchise signed his compatriot Mohammed Hafeez at the CPL 2021 Draft.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have qualified for the final five times in eight seasons. However, they have lost the summit clash in all of their appearances. The team management has tried to add experience to the squad by signing Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez.

The Warriors also added Afghan wrist-spin bowler Waqar Salamkheil to their team. They retained 11 players ahead of the Draft, which meant only a few vacant spots were available in the Guyana squad.

The franchise raised quite a few eyebrows when they decided to release their CPL 2020 captain Chris Green. The Aussie spinner performed well as a leader and as a player as well. However, the Guyana team management will now appoint a new skipper for CPL 2021.

Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez are the likely candidates for the position. If the Guyana Amazon Warriors want a Caribbean player to lead, they can opt for Shimron Hetmyer or Nicholas Pooran.

The batting department of this team looks settled. The wrist-spinning duo of Imran Tahir and Waqar Salamkheil can be backed to trouble the opposition batters, but Guyana's pace attack does not look so strong. It will be interesting to see how their pacers perform in CPL 2021.

On that note, let's take a look at the complete squad of the Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2021.

GAW full squad and player list for CPL 2021

Nicholas Pooran will be the player to watch out for in CPL 2021

GAW's squad for IPL 2021: Mohammed Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Waqar Salamkheil, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie and Shoaib Malik (Direct signing).

CPL 2021 Guyana Amazon Warriors #CPL21 #CPLDraft #CricketPlayedLouder



Five times runners-up, can this squad bring home the trophy? pic.twitter.com/kyiFpXsfDk — CPL T20 (@CPL) May 28, 2021