WI vs AUS 2021: Dominant West Indies beat Australia by 4 wickets in third T20I

West Indies continued their dominance over Australia and won the third T20I comprehensively to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. There are still two matches to be played in the T20I series.

The Windies were given a modest target of 142 and the score was never going to pose a daunting task for their batsmen. Although Mitchell Starc dismissed Andre Fletcher on the third ball of the innings, the West Indies always looked in control of the run-chase.

The night belonged to Universe boss Chris Gayle, who scored a T20I half-century after almost five years. The 41-year-old played attacking cricket from the onset in the and was severe on all the Australian bowlers. His innings of 67 off just 38 balls included seven maximums and four boundaries.

Chris Gayle was named Player of the Match in the third T20I

Riley Meredith eventually dismissed Gayle in the eleventh over but the damage had already been done. Skipper Nicholas Pooran (32*) provided the finishing touches to the innings and guided his team to a comprehensive six-wicket win. West Indies chased the 142-run target comfortably with 31 balls to spare. Riley Meredith was the most successful Aussie bowler, picking up three wickets but even he was expensive, conceding 48 runs in 3.5 overs.

Finch's decision backfires as West Indies cruise to series win

Earlier, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won his third consecutive toss in the series and decided to bat for the first time. Australia made three changes to their playing XI from the last T20I with Alex Carey, Ashton Turner and Riley Meredith replacing Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott and Ashton Agar. West Indies made just one change to their side with Obed McCoy replacing Fidel Edwards.

Australia got off to a decent start in the Powerplay overs, posting 45 runs for the loss of one wicket. However, the West Indies spinners provided regular breakthroughs thereafter and controlled the flow of runs in the middle overs.

The in-form Mitchell Marsh was dismissed leg before wicket by Fabian Allen for just nine. Like in the previous two encounters, the Australian batsmen once again struggled against Hayden Walsh in the third T20I. Walsh dismissed Alex Carey and the well-set Aaron Finch, leaving the Aussies in a spot of bother at 80-4 in 11.5 overs.

Hayden Walsh was exceptional in the third T20I

Walsh conceded just 18 runs in his four overs and picked up four wickets. Australians could not accelerate during the death overs and managed a sub-par total of 141-6. Moises Henriques was the top scorer for Finch's men, scoring 33 runs off 29 balls.

While there were only two sixes hit during the Australian innings, the West Indies innings saw nine sixes, seven of which came from the bat of Chris Gayle.

West Indies now lead the five-match T20I series by a 3-0 margin. The two remaining matches of the series are to be played on 15th July and 17th July before the teams contest an ODI series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra