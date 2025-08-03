"Genuine match winner" - Fans react as Joe Root smashes 39th Test century in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Joe Root starred with the bat again in the second innings on Day 4 of the fifth against India at The Oval on Sunday, August 3. The right-handed batter slammed his 39th Test century in a 374-run chase. The 34-year-old took 137 balls to reach the triple-figure mark, comprising 12 boundaries. It was his 13th Test ton against India.With the hundred, the former England captain eclipsed erstwhile Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara for fourth most Test tons after Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), and Ricky Ponting (41).During his innings, Root shared a 195-run partnership with Harry Brook (111) to help England dominate India in the run chase.Fans on X lauded the Yorkshire batter for his incredible consistency after his fourth-innings genius against the visitors in the fifth Test. One user wrote:&quot;Joe Root's 39th Test hundred. The man is phenomenal.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;Joe Root scoring Test hundreds at will.. 4th innings pressure.. big target to chase, but he has batted in a different league altogether. Genuine match winner. Such a delight to watch!&quot;A third user added:&quot;39 hundreds and he’s still probably got a good 3 years left in him. Joe Root. Unbelievable stuff.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:Joe Root and Harry Brook star as England are on the verge of a 3-1 series win against IndiaCenturies from Joe Root and Harry Brook helped England inch closer to their victory in the fifth Test against India. Brook smashed a quickfire 111 runs off 98 balls, comprising two sixes and 14 boundaries. The right-hander made the most of his dropped chance after getting a reprieve on 19 by Mohammed Siraj before lunch break on Day 4.It is the second instance, after Headingley, where England are likely to chase down a target of 370 or more. The hosts had won the series opener by five wickets, successfully chasing down 371. They also won the third Test by 22 runs at Lord's. Meanwhile, India managed a solitary win in the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The fourth Test in Manchester finished in a draw.At the time of writing, the hosts were 332/5, with Root (104) and Jamie Smith (just arrived) at the crease. They need 42 more runs to win the match and clinch the series.If Team India lose, this will be their third consecutive Test series loss after Australia (1-3 away) and New Zealand (0-3 at home).Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.