George Bailey replaces Trevor Hohns as Australia’s chief selector

George Bailey has been named the chief selector of the Australian men’s team following the retirement of Trevor Hohns.

Hohns, 67, served as Australia's chief selector during its glory years between 1995 and 2005 before taking over the mantle again in 2016. The former all-rounder was a selector for 21 years, out of which he stayed as chairman for 16 years.

His first stint witnessed massive success as Australia played all the World Cup finals between 1996 and 2003, winning the 1999 and 2003 editions. The Aussies also dominated the Test Rankings at the time and saw a run of 16 consecutive wins in the longest format.

George Bailey, 38, represented Australia between 2012 and 2019 in 125 international matches, including 57 (29 ODIs and 28 T20Is) matches as captain. He replaced Greg Chappell on the Australian selection panel in February 2020.

George Bailey was quoted in a Cricket Australia report:

“Firstly, I would like to thank Trevor for his incredible work, which has helped shape the success of Australian cricket over a long period, including during my days as a player and captain.”

He added:

“In what can be a challenging job, Trevor has always been calm, consistent and approachable. Similarly to his journey, he has made my transition from player to a selector as smooth as possible. There is a lot I will take from Trevor’s style and very much look forward to the journey ahead.”

George Bailey’s first two major assignments will be the 2021 T20 World Cup, followed by the Ashes. The T20 World Cup remains the only major trophy that Australia haven’t won. It’s believed that George Bailey’s experience as Australian captain and major stints in the BBLs and IPLs will help the panel take a fresh take on the format.

Cricket Australia’s (CA) high-performance chief Ben Oliver said in a statement:

“George is a highly respected leader who is now well established on the NSP alongside Justin as the head coach. He has brought recent playing experience with a deep understanding of the game, an open and collaborative style and a desire to keep improving the selection function.”

Australia search for the third member in George Bailey-led selection committee

CA has begun its search for a third member to join George Bailey and coach Justin Langer on the selection panel. Ben Oliver added in this regard:

“The third panel member will add to their combined experience as we look for someone who will bring complementary skills along with their own perspective and diversity of thinking.”

The Australian team are currently in Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series starting August 3.

