Gerald Coetzee ruled out of 2nd Test against India due to pelvic inflammation 

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the upcoming New Year's Test against India due to an injury. He picked up one wicket in the Proteas' thumping innings win over the Men in Blue in the first Test at the Super Sport Park in Centurion.

Coetzee was part of the playing XI for the series opener, with the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi dealing with injuries. The youngster was far from the spotlight, with Kagiso Rabada and debutant Nandre Burger being among the wickets across both innings.

Before the Test series, Coetzee was involved in a solitary T20I against India, ahead of playing a first-class game for the Titans. The Proteas have not named a replacement for Coetzee in the squad.

"Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park," Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Saturday, December 30.

South Africa are already without skipper Temba Bavuma for the second Test in Cape Town. The batter sustained a hamstring injury while fielding, and did not come out to bat in the first and only innings for South Africa.

In his absence, Dean Elgar will lead the team in his final Test appearance.

Lungi Ngidi likely to replace Gerald Cotzee in the playing XI for South Africa

Following a dominant performance in Centurion, South Africa will likely maintain the same combination with two forced changes in Bavuma and Coetzee. The formula of four pacers, which allows the team to play an extra batter worked seamlessly, and they are likely to maintain it with Ngidi replacing Coetzee in a straight swap.

Ngidi struggled with his ankle in the latter stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup and was not part of the playing XI for the semi-final contest against Australia. He was also ruled out of the white-ball leg against India at home.

The right-arm pacer has a prolific record against India, with almost half of his entire red-ball career wickets tally coming against the Men in Blue over the years.

Wiaan Mulder is another viable replacement that the Proteas can consider if Ngidi is not fully fit in time for the contest.

The second Test between India and South Africa is scheduled to begin on January 3 in Cape Town.

The Proteas have a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App