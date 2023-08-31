Gerald Coetzee's stunning dipping yorker fools and clean bowls Josh Inglis in 1st SA vs AUS T20I

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee announced himself at the T20 international stage in stunning fashion by clean-bowling Australia's Josh Inglis with a stunning dipping yorker, one of the most difficult deliveries to execute in the sport.

It happened on the second ball of the sixth over. Inglis had tried and missed a lap shot on the previous delivery, so he tried to drive this one, which looked like a middle-stump full-toss at first glance. It was that, but slower than the Australian expected, and he dipped past his bat to hit the base of the stumps.

It was a delivery that Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah would be proud of. It's difficult to control the length of such slower ones.

As you are aiming for the yorker, the risk of bowling a full-toss or a half-volley is high. Also, the bowler's wrists should be strong enough to fool the batter with quick arm speed.

Coetzee, a globetrotter in franchise cricket, has shown his skill all around the world. He did so most recently in Major League Cricket, where he took eight wickets in five matches at an average of 15.75 for the Texas Super Kings.

He was linked with Chennai Super Kings after Kyle Jamieson got injured in IPL 2023 as well, especially because he worked as a net bowler with them but didn't make the cut. A call-up in 2024 would look like a serious possibility if he could continue this form.

Australia is dominant despite Gerald Coetzee's beauty

Coetzee's first T20I wicket came in a maiden over. It came at a time when Australia were cruising at 14 runs per over.

Since then, however, the visitors have come back on track, with Mitchell Marsh continuing his belligerent knock, hitting the bowlers all around the park, backed up by Tim David's 64 (28).

At the time of this writing, Marsh was building another strong partnership with Aaron Hardie, another debutant. You can catch the match here live.