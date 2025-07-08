"Get England to chase 170, we're winning this" - Former India coach recalls talk with Virat Kohli ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2021 Lord's Test 

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed his discussion with Virat Kohli ahead of the final day of the iconic Lord's Test during the 2021 tour. The Men in Blue were trailing by 27 runs at the end of the first innings, and were stuttering at 181-6 at Stumps on Day 4.

To make matters worse for India, the last recognized batter, Rishabh Pant, was dismissed early on Day 5, reducing them to 194-7, with the lead reading 167. The Men in Blue were playing with four pacers, and did not have the luxury of Shardul Thakur for batting depth.

However, India managed to stretch their lead to 270 after a historic unbeaten ninth-wicket partnership between Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The pacers had the task of taking 10 wickets inside two sessions to script a win, and they stepped up to the task.

Shastri recalled telling Kohli that even if they have a lead of 170, they will win the match.

"Off the field, mellow, chilled guy. On the field, he is a beast. He'll look you in the eye, and play hard cricket. We had a chat in the morning (Day 5 Lord's 2021), and all we said is, try and get England to chase 170, we're winning this," Shastri said on Sky Sports Podcast.

Shastri remembered how everyone had branded England as favorites to win the match after Team India's collapse in the second innings leading up to the final day.

"Every newspaper had England favorites. I picked up The Times, Michael Atherton writing England's favorites. The Telegraph, England's favorites. I'm reading all of this in the bus, and we reached the ground, and the last-wicket partnership adds another 100. That lifted the dressing room. It was COVID time, so the long room was empty. When Bumrah and Shami came back, we made a corridor for them and welcomed back. There and then, I knew Kohli is going to tell them something once they go out into the huddle," he added.

"Sixty overs should feel like hell out there" - Virat Kohli's iconic team huddle speech during ENG vs IND 2021 Lord's Test

Although India had more or less taken a loss out of the equation from nowhere, they still had a shot at a win. Jasprit Bumrah set the tempo by dismissing Rory Burns in the first over itself, while Mohammad Shami responded from the other end by dismissing Dom Sibley to reduce England to 1-2.

The relentless bowling display, fuelled by Virat Kohli's team talk earlier, led to England being bowled out for just 120, with a handful of overs remaining in the match.

"We get them out or not, but we need to make these 60 overs feel like hell for England batsmen. If I see anyone laughing in front of their players, see what happens. Got it? Sixty overs should feel like hell out there,” Kohli had addressed the team before taking the field on Day 5 at Lord's.

Team India have recorded two wins at Lord's in their last three visits to the iconic venue. The visitors are set to play at the Home of Cricket once again, when they take on England in the third match of the 2025 series. The match is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10.

