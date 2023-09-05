“Get out there and kick some b**t” – Ravi Shastri reacts to India’s 15-member squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was part of India’s 2019 World Cup (WC) campaign, has backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for picking a 15-member squad for the 2023 ODI WC.

Shastri credited the selectors for picking an excellent side. The 1983 WC winner asked the players to give their 100 percent on the field. The 61-year-old asked the players to enjoy the tournament, adding that wins and losses are part and parcel of the game.

On Tuesday, September 5, Shastri wrote on X (previously known as Twitter):

“Excellent team picked. Come on Guys get out there and kick some b**t. Win. Lose. Part and Parcel. Bottom line. ENJOY. Respect,” along with the Indian flag."

Under Shastri’s coaching, India had reached the semi-finals of the 2019 WC in England. The Men in Blue lost to New Zealand in the second semi-final.

Team India are chasing their first ICC trophy since 2013 when MS Dhoni led Team India to the Champions Trophy in England.

India squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

The BCCI have picked a formidable squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The top three comprises India captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. They have four options in the form of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul to fit 4, 5 and 6 slots.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have been included as No. 6 and 7, respectively, with Axar Patel as Jadeja’s standby. The bowling unit comprises Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

The selectors, though, ignored wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna in the 15-member squad. The trio are part of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue will play two warmup games against England and the Netherlands on September 30 and October 3. Team India will then kick start their WC campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

India’s schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup:

