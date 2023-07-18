"Get to know someone is saying the same things behind my back" - Prithvi Shaw on opening up to people

Prithvi Shaw has witnessed a lot very early in his career. He tasted success very early and at the same time, has also seen the lows of life. His career has been embroiled in controversies both on and off the ground.

The controversies have had an impact on his cricket as Shaw has lacked consistency and has fallen behind in the pecking order. The right-arm batter was also not picked in the squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and comprises India's fringe players.

When asked whether he has stopped opening up to people, Shaw stated the concept of best friend is vague and that he only has two-three friends with whom he likes to play video games.

"I say things frankly," Shaw told Cricbuzz. "Earlier, when someone would speak to me nicely, I would open up easily. Later, I would get to know someone is saying the same things behind my back. Not once, this has happened several times. But it doesn't matter to me now. I understood on my own that this world works differently."

"I feel the concept of best friend has been created by us," he continued. "'He's my best friend'. A 'friend' is fine, but there are no 'best friends' as such. I also have friends, I am also a friend, but best friend - you won't share everything with them. You won't give your ATM pin to them, right? They say 'best friend is the one who shares everything'. We can't share all this, no? Yes, I have two-three friends who come over to my room sometimes. We play PlayStation, FIFA, or just chill around."

Prithvi Shaw further revealed that cricketing success early in his career brought a lot of people around him, who used to agree with whatever he said. However, Shaw claimed that with time he has understood with whom to talk and whom not to.

"100 per cent. It changes no, whenever you have got something in life," he continued. "It might be respect as well on their part. It's probably not just the haan mein haan milana (those who agree with whatever you say) because he is big, it could be respect for me too. I have respect - if I am doing haan mein haan with anyone, I am respecting them because they have seen more than me. Yeah, there are people, but you need to know who to speak to, and what."

"I don't like to be bad to anyone" - Prithvi Shaw

Failure is known to be the best teacher in every sphere of life. The lows in life have also made Prithvi Shaw a wise man. The 23-year-old stated that he now understands what to say and what not to in public.

"It's not about failure. I just understood. I don't know when, but I understood. I got to know how things are here," Shaw continued. "You can't be good to everyone. I don't like to be bad to anyone.

"My dad always says: 'Tu thoda bhola hai isliye bol deta hain jo nahi bhi bolna hai' (You're naive that's why you end up saying things that you aren't supposed to say)'. Dad has been saying it for a long time, but I have realised it now. I couldn't see it earlier, that's why I didn't realise. Now that I have experienced it, I understand."

Prithvi Shaw will next be seen in action when he turns up for Northamptonshire in the County Championship. He will be keen to make an impression as he aims to make a comeback to the Indian team.