"Get a life" - Twitterati bashes Gautam Gambhir for changing FB cover pic on MS Dhoni’s birthday

Twitterati is trolling former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir after he changed his Facebook cover picture and uploaded an image of himself from the 2011 World Cup final on Wednesday.
Gambhir’s cover picture modification coincided with former India captain MS Dhoni’s 40th birthday.
Even as the cricketing fraternity and fans wished the Indian legend on his birthday, Gambhir decided to do something that clearly did not go down well with many cricket fans.
Here are some Twitter reactions bashing Gambhir for changing his FB cover picture:
When Gautam Gambhir took a stunning dig at MS Dhoni
It is no secret in cricketing circles that Gambhir is not a fan of Dhoni and has utilized every possible opportunity to take a dig at him. Back in 2019, Gambhir indirectly blamed Dhoni for missing out on a hundred in the 2011 World Cup final.
He claimed that Dhoni distracted him by reminding him of the personal landmark. The former opener was quoted as saying by The Week:
"I tell every youngster and every person that before getting to 97, I never thought about my own individual score but looked at the target set by Sri Lanka. I remember that when an over was completed, I and Dhoni were at the crease. He told me that 'these three runs are remaining, get these three runs and your hundred would be completed.'
"That’s why… till I was on 97, I was in the present, but as soon as I thought, I am three runs away from getting a hundred, then that rush of blood caused by the desire to get to a hundred (took over).
"That’s why it’s so important to remain in the present… when I was walking back to the dressing room after being dismissed, I said to myself that these three runs would trouble me for the rest of my life and that is true. Even to this day, people ask me why I couldn’t get those three runs.”
That’s not all. Gambhir has often questioned the iconic status granted to Dhoni’s six that sealed the 2011 World Cup win for India. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 in the final against Sri Lanka and was named man of the match.
Gambhir’s debate has been that the win was a team effort and hence an individual’s achievement should not be highlighted.