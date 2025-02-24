“Get out of your PR machinery” - Former Pakistan captain’s brutal attack on Babar Azam after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez lashed out at Babar Azam after the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. The Men in Green have lost both their matches so far in the ongoing ICC event.

Ad

Babar failed to get a big score in a crucial game for Pakistan. He managed just 23 runs off 26 balls before Hardik Pandya dismissed him in the ninth over. Pakistan managed to put up just 241 runs, which was not enough as India won the game by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli stood up to the occasion, scoring his first hundred in the Champions Trophy. His unbeaten century helped India chase down the target and register their second win of the tournament in as many games.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the show 'Game On Hai,' Mohammad Hafeez addressed the comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The former Pakistan skipper said Virat was the 'true king' and not Babar.

“Babar Azam is not the true king. It is Virat Kohli. Look at his performances. He has dominated all over the world. Get out of your PR machinery. We need a performer,” Mohammad Hafeez said (via Indian Express).

Ad

He further criticized Babar, questioning his performances against India.

“Babar Azam is a good product. You tell me his one player of the match performance against India. Why do we always remember Shoaib Akhtar’s performances against India. Why Younis Khan is a big name when we talk about India-Pakistan match. Shoaib Malik has big performances against India," he added.

Ad

Hafeez spoke at length on Babar's failure to perform on big occasions, particularly against India. He also highlighted how the star Pakistan batter was unable to perform against big nations overseas.

“Tell me Babar Azam, the best Pakistani product that has come in the past 10 years. Tell me his one good performance against India. Babar Azam has not won a single match against India to date. He is playing for the past 10 years and has never become a player of the series in SENA countries. In Australia or England he has never led Pakistan to victory," Hafeez said.

Ad

Hafeez calls for changes in Pakistan team after 2025 Champions Trophy loss to India

Mohammad Hafeez also spoke about the need to move from a set of players who have not been able to perform as required after Pakistan's defeat against India in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash.

“We need to show them the mirror. We need to realise that those who we are banking on are not performing and we should move on from them," he said in the same discussion.

Ad

He added that several players had performed in the domestic circuit and are waiting for their opportunities, which must be given to them.

With two wins from as many games, India moved to the top of Group A and have virtually sealed their spot to make it to the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback