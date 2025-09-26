"Getting different spots & he is adapting quickly, what a player" - Fans praise Sanju Samson's 39 off 23 balls in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match

Sanju Samson played a cameo for Team India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday, September 26. While batting at No. 5, the wicketkeeper-batter slammed a quickfire 39 runs off 23 balls at a strike rate of 169.57 with the help of three sixes and one boundary. During his knock, he also shared a crucial 66-run partnership with Tilak Varma to recover the Men in Blue from 92/3.

Samson had previously scored 56 (45) and 13 (17) against Oman and Pakistan, respectively, in their last two outings. His half-century came when he was promoted to No. 3.

Fans on X lauded Sanju Samson for his impactful batting display against Sri Lanka. One user wrote:

"WELL DONE, SANJU SAMSON. Getting different spots & he is adapting quickly, what a player."

Another user commented:

"Batted thrice in this tournament, won man of the match in 1 & scored a great knock tonight again. Loved every bit of this knock & most positive point of this inning was his sixes against Hasaranga."

A third user added:

"39 runs off 23 balls—finding gaps, adapting on the fly. This is how a true T20 maestro operates."

Here are a few more reactions:

Prisha @prishhss Where are those who said Sanju Samson is the “weak link”? ##INDvsSL

Vipul 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks This is a good cameo from Sanju Samson but he needed to stay there longer &amp; convert this into a big innings. Opportunity lost.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Impactful knock from Sanju Samson

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson help India set a 203-run target against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

A clinical batting display from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson helped India post 202/5 in their allotted 20 overs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game. Abhisek slammed a quickfire 61 runs off 31 deliveries, hitting two sixes and eight boundaries.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, comprising one six and four boundaries. Axar Patel also stayed unbeaten on 21 off 15 balls. The left-hander slammed six against Dushamantha Chameera off the final delivery of the innings.

Five different bowlers, including skipper Charith Asalanka, bagged one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka.

Defending champions India will next lock horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the same venue on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue have already beaten the Men in Green twice in the ongoing T20 tournament.

Follow the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

