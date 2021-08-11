"Getting Sachin Tendulkar out for 99"- Umar Gul picks his most memorable from matches vs. India

Former Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has picked Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal in the 2007 Mohali ODI as his most memorable moment from international matches against India.

Playing against the Men in Blue at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on November 8, 2007, Umar Gul denied Sachin Tendulkar a well-deserved century. Tendulkar handed a catch to wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal off Gul's bowling when he was on 99.

In a Rapid Fire round during his interview with Crick Wick, Umar Gul was asked about his most memorable moments from the India vs. Pakistan matches.

"Getting Sachin Tendulkar out for 99 is my most memorable moment from the matches against India," Umar Gul replied.

Umar Gul also named the most memorable spell of his career. The right-arm fast bowler revealed that his spell of 5/6 against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 was very close to his heart.

What happened after Umar Gul dismissed Sachin Tendulkar on 99 in Mohali?

India and Pakistan played a 5-match ODI series in November 2007. The Men in Blue hosted the series and took a 1-0 lead in Guwahati. Mohali played host to the second ODI of the series.

Home captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Sourav Ganguly departed to the pavilion early, but Sachin Tendulkar built a fantastic partnership of 173 runs with Gautam Gambhir for the second wicket. It seemed like India would touch the 350-run mark.

However, Umar Gul ended Sachin Tendulkar's innings before the Little Master could complete his ton. Tendulkar scored 99 runs off 91 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and a six. Pakistan restricted India to 321/9 in 50 overs.

In reply, Younis Khan's century helped the visitors win by four wickets. However, India bounced back and won the next two matches to secure the series win.

