"Getting victimized by the politics of Dravid and Rohit"- Fans slam Indian team management for ignoring Ruturaj Gaikwad for 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Team India management faced the ire of frustrated fans after Ruturaj Gaikwad's name was absent from the playing XI for the second ODI against West Indies. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, is hosting the contest today (July 29).
India lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first ODI by five wickets on July 27.
Veteran members of the Indian team Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to sit out of the second ODI. In the absence of regular captain Rohit, vice-captain Hardik Pandya took over the reins for this contest. Axar Patel and Sanju Samson replaced the senior duo in the playing XI.
Fans online were not thrilled after learning that Ruturaj Gaikwad was overlooked once again. They felt that Ruturaj might have been a like-for-like replacement for any one of Rohit and Virat as he is naturally a top-order batter. They slammed the management for not giving him a chance and going with Axar Patel when the XI already had six bowling options.
We want to see how much we can score batting first: India captain Hardik Pandya
Speaking after losing the toss, India skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that they were looking to bat first to challenge themselves after chasing in the previous game. He said:
"We were looking to bat first as well, we bowled the last game, and we need to challenge our batters as well. The wicket played a bit up and down the last time, and we want to see how much we can score batting first. Ro and Virat have been playing constant cricket, so, we thought they might rest for this game and be fresh for the 3rd ODI."
He added:
"We are making sure the opportunities are given to the guys. The way we bowled last game was impressive, tremendous bowling effort to get a team out for under 150, but the way we caught some very good catches, that changed the momentum and made sure they didn't get any rhythm."
The Men in Blue will also play a five-match T20 series against West Indies after the third ODI on August 1.